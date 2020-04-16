HGTV & # 39; Windy City Rehab & # 39; contracting team Facing Demand at Work – Deadline

Designer Alison Gramenos (passing through Alison Victoria) and former contracting partner Donovan Eckhardt face lawsuit alleging faulty construction work on a house featured on HGTV Windy City Rehab.

The lawsuit was filed April 10 in Cook County, Illinois, by homeowners Shane Jones and Samantha Mostaccio. Her home appeared in Season 1 Episode 7 of the show. They allege negligent construction on the $ 1.3 million home in the complaint.

Court documents allege that they have experienced various construction and warranty defects, including water damage, cracks in concrete columns, and a garage that allegedly required more than $ 100,000 in repairs.

HGTV declined to comment on the lawsuit. Nicole Daniel of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP represents the owners.

the Windy City The crew was previously affected by the city's building permits, but managed to straighten that out. Victoria has recently regretted that the closure has caused her problems, as she is not allowed to work in seven houses that she has in various stages that have loans. The second season of Windy City Rehab Some time is expected this summer.