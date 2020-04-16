HBO's Perry Mason reboot has release date June 21, trailer drops – Deadline

This is not from your grandfather Perry Mason. The trailer for the HBO reboot of the classic court drama seems to attract much more about Chinatown than the episodic formula followed by the long-running CBS drama starring Raymond Burr.

Debuting on June 21 at 9 p.m., the new Perry Mason starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys in an origin story by the famous criminal defense attorney. Rhys's character is exercising his craft amidst Los Angeles cross currents in 1931. It's the Great Depression, but the city is also experiencing an oil boom, host of the Olympics and, of course, the center of a growing film industry.

The cast includes John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Nate Corddry, Lili Taylor, and Robert Patrick.

Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, the show is produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, among others. Television veteran Timothy Van Patten directs.

See the trailer preview below.