HBO Max orders Off The Shining ’Offshoot‘ Overlook ’, J.J. Abrams "Duster" and Justice League Dark Series by Bad Robot – Deadline

HBO Max has given the green light to three J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath & # 39; s Bad Robot Prods. – Ignore, inspired by Stephen King's The glow; Duster, conceived by Abrams; and a DC Dark justice league Show.

These are Bad Robot's first projects for HBO Max under the mega-movie and television deal Abrams signed with WarnerMedia last fall. As with the other super producers on the Warner Bros. Television Group roster, Greg Berlanti, HBO Max is ordering a whole host of Abrams series. (Both Abrams and Berlanti are behind the new DC series for WarnerMedia's streaming platform.)

Warner Bros / Hawk Films / Kobal / Shutterstock



Horror thriller Ignore, inspired and with iconic King & # 39; s characters The brilliant, explore the incalculable and terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction. The project brings together Bad Robot, King and WBTV, who previously collaborated on the psychological horror series. Rock castle, who had a two-season run on Hulu.

Shutterstock; IMDB



I like Rock castleOverlook is named after an iconic location in King's horror universe. In another parallel, I hear Rock castle co-creator / executive producer Dustin Thomason and co-executive producer Scott Brown are in negotiations to write Ignore.In your approach, Ignore It is also reminiscent of A&E Bates Motel, the prequel series to another horror classic, Psychopath.

King The brilliant It was adapted for the 1980 film directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson. A sequel, Dream doctor, It was released last year. There was also a 1997 The brilliant mini series.

Courtesy of AMC.



Co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead), Duster It is established in the southwest of 1970. It revolves around the life of a brave getaway driver for a growing criminal union that ranges from horrible to wild, stupid and dangerously horrible. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Details about the third series are sparse, based on the Dark justice league DC characters.

The exclusive Up News Info revealed in January that Bad Robot was exclusively developing ideas for film and television based on the DC Justice League Dark universe through its agreement with WarnerMedia.

Dark justice league It is a branch of the Justice League dedicated to dealing with mystical and supernatural threats. It first appeared in the September 2011 issue of Justice League Dark # 1, It has featured characters, mostly hidden and unconventional, including John Constantine, the mystic and fortune teller Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade, the Changing Man, and Zatanna. The list is much larger, and the members joined later, and Swamp Thing was added at number 19. Other JLD members include Andrew Bennett (a vampire of centuries), Black Orchid (a shapeshifter), Doctor Mist (a spy who worked for villain Felix Faust), Frankenstein (a scholarly creature), Pandora (based on the Greek character), Nightmare Nurse (a supernatural wound healer), among several others. Given their powers, they generally handled situations outside the scope of the traditional Justice League, which includes Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Aquaman, and The Flash. The JLD title and team were created by Peter Milligan, with art by Mikel Janín.

What an amazing start to our association with the incredibly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie, "said Kevin Reilly, director of content for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV." What could be better than a J.J. original? idea and then Warner Bros. letting them lose in the iconic I.P. from Stephen King and DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max. "

All of the Bad Robot series for HBO Max will be produced by Abrams and his television boss Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich, Bad Robot TV EVP, will serve as co-executive producer. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will be the global distributor of the programs.

Morgan is currently a writer on The Walking Dead. Previously, she was an executive co-producer and writer for AMC In the badlands and TURN: Washington's spiesand he was an NBC writer Paternity and Showtime Shameless.

Current Bad Robot television series produced through Warner Bros. TV Group include HBO Westworld, Lovecraft Country and the next Worldly Women (created by Abrams), as well as Lisey's Story, Little Voice and My glory was that I had such friends for Apple TV +.