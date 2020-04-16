Harry Maguire: Each club will treat coronavirus differently | Football news

Watch the exclusive extended interview with Harry Maguire and Gary Neville on The Football Show next week (starting April 20)

















Manchester United captain Harry Maguire tells Sky Sports that the club continually monitors and evaluates the coronavirus situation, but insists that each club will be different.

United will not use the government discharge plan to protect some 900 full-time staff members during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maguire acknowledged that all clubs will be in a different way to deal with the coronavirus crisis, and says he has regular meetings with United about his own stance.

Maguire said Sky Sports & # 39; Gary Neville: "I think first and foremost, each club will be different. I have a weekly discussion with the club on how we want to move forward and monitor it, that's all we can say on behalf of our club, we will continue to evaluate and monitor it weekly.

"I am sure that every week we will evaluate, we will see where we are and we will see if we have to do something about postponements or salary cuts. Each club will be different, it will have different circumstances and I am sure that each captain will do it." be talking on behalf of their clubs about that. "

Regarding his own time during the lockout, Maguire says that he and his fellow United players are working both as a group and individually, and the employer sees no reason why players can't stay in shape during downtime. .

"We're doing a little bit of individual and group work, we're trying to get together on a conference call every now and then, maybe do some sort of core circuit or hamstring circuit, but mostly the fitness sessions that they've had sending them, cardio, whether on bike or outdoors or on a treadmill.

"We are trying to do our bit, there is not much more to do than do an hour of exercise in a day, so there is not much of an excuse for the boys in terms of not keeping fit."

"Obviously it is difficult, but it is much more difficult for the NHS and the key workers who work every day. For my part, I am very proud of the NHS and the work they are doing, so I follow the guidelines to protect them."

