Harry Hamlin helps to dye Lisa Rinna's hair amid social estrangement

Do you need help with your hairstyle? Just call Harry hamlin.
Lisa Rinna She recruited her husband to help her color her braids and detailed the experience in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday.
"My first quarantined hair color. Harry did the back." The real housewives of Beverly Hills the star said in the clip. "I'm surprised, actually, that I went five weeks without having to do my roots, except up front. So that's kind of exciting."
This is not the only way Crazy men Celeb has been helping her family in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. During a recent interview with the Los Angeles TimesRinna explained how her husband has been preparing meals for her and her children. Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin.
"He's making dinner every night. He's cooking for us, which is a godsend because if I didn't, I'd starve to death. I would literally starve to death. So that's a good thing," Bravolebrity told the newspaper. "The kids are baking a lot. We've baked a lot: cinnamon rolls, brownies, lemon pie."
He also said Hamlin fixed his washing machine, dishwasher and leak in the basement from a water heater.
"First of all, we are protecting Harry at all costs. If (he) got sick, what would we do?" Rinna told the post at one point. "We thought Delilah had it, so we quarantined her in her room for the past five days until her exam came back. Fortunately, she doesn't. It was negative. But listen, we have to keep Harry Hamlin healthy at all costs because he falls, we all fall. "
In fact, Rinna credited Hamlin with helping the family prepare for social estrangement.
"Being married to Harry Hamlin, he is a MacGyver," she told the Los Angeles Times. "If you've seen the show and you know it, it had us ready about six weeks before the others."
So how else is the dynamic duo keeping busy these days? Rinna told the newspaper that she also saw Tiger king, Date and 48 hours and participated in Isaac BootsClass "" Torch & # 39; d ". In addition, the new season of The real housewives of Beverly Hills released on Wednesday.
(E! And Bravo are part of NBCUniversal).
