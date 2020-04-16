Harry Hamlin helps to dye Lisa Rinna's hair amid social estrangement

Do you need help with your hairstyle? Just call Harry hamlin.

Lisa Rinna She recruited her husband to help her color her braids and detailed the experience in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday.

"My first quarantined hair color. Harry did the back." The real housewives of Beverly Hills the star said in the clip. "I'm surprised, actually, that I went five weeks without having to do my roots, except up front. So that's kind of exciting."

This is not the only way Crazy men Celeb has been helping her family in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. During a recent interview with the Los Angeles TimesRinna explained how her husband has been preparing meals for her and her children. Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

"He's making dinner every night. He's cooking for us, which is a godsend because if I didn't, I'd starve to death. I would literally starve to death. So that's a good thing," Bravolebrity told the newspaper. "The kids are baking a lot. We've baked a lot: cinnamon rolls, brownies, lemon pie."