Hailey Bieber warms up Instagram with a throwback bikini photo

Hailey Bieber longs for brighter days.

On Wednesday, the model shared a throwback from her 2019 girl trip with Kendall Jenner and Justine skye to Jamaica with a steaming bikini image.

Taken by the "Collide,quot; singer, Hailey can be seen wearing a gray Dior string bikini, which featured a chic halter top and the French fashion house logo printed in black. To personalize the look of the swimsuit, she donned a pair of tiny rectangular black sunglasses, tons of gold jewelry, and tied her golden hair in a white cap.

"craving some (sun emoji) (sun emoji)," Hailey captioned the snapshot. "and thinking of (Jamaica)".

In recent days, the 23-year-old has treated her Instagram followers with a lot of setbacks these days. Over the weekend, he posted a series of photos of her in Coachella, which was postponed until October due to coronavirus concerns. "Memories of Coachella 18/19," he wrote.