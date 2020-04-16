Hailey Bieber warms up Instagram with a throwback bikini photo

Hailey Bieber longs for brighter days.
On Wednesday, the model shared a throwback from her 2019 girl trip with Kendall Jenner and Justine skye to Jamaica with a steaming bikini image.
Taken by the "Collide,quot; singer, Hailey can be seen wearing a gray Dior string bikini, which featured a chic halter top and the French fashion house logo printed in black. To personalize the look of the swimsuit, she donned a pair of tiny rectangular black sunglasses, tons of gold jewelry, and tied her golden hair in a white cap.
"craving some (sun emoji) (sun emoji)," Hailey captioned the snapshot. "and thinking of (Jamaica)".
In recent days, the 23-year-old has treated her Instagram followers with a lot of setbacks these days. Over the weekend, he posted a series of photos of her in Coachella, which was postponed until October due to coronavirus concerns. "Memories of Coachella 18/19," he wrote.
In addition to showing off her excellent music festival style, Hailey also shared some sweet photos with her best friends Kendall and Justine. Feeling nostalgic, the keeping up with the Kardashians The star commented, "We would have been there." Justine also intervened, writing, "Take me there, I want to go there."
As Hailey continues to practice social distancing with her husband Justin BieberThe couple has been looking for new ways to entertain themselves, starting with clever games. To pass the time, they played "The Floor Is Lava,quot; and created an obstacle course in their living room. They have also been learning TikTok dances and participating in challenges.
Hailey and Justin are also using social media as a way to connect with friends during these difficult times. In March, she joined Miley Cyrus on his instagram live show Bright-minded and he had an honest discussion about his relationship to faith.
"I think there is a difference between being raised in the church and being an adult and having your own relationship with God and Jesus and spirituality because what was my relationship with the faith that was raised that way is completely different from me in my own travel as an adult, "Hailey explained. "I found a church community that works for me, where I feel supported, loved and accepted."
