



The stadium would surpass Camp Nou as the largest soccer stadium in the world.

The Chinese Super League (CSL) side Guangzhou Evergrande has begun construction of the world's largest soccer stadium.

The new Evergrande stadium has been designed with 100,000 seats and 168 VIP mailboxes, and will open in late 2022.

Only the May 1 Rungrad Stadium with a running track in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Dallas Cowboys' AT,amp;T Stadium and Melbourne Cricket Ground have higher capacities.

The lotus-shaped stadium is the latest work by Shanghai-based American designer Hasan Syed, following an initial concept by Evergrande Group president Xu Jiayin. It has been reported in China that 12 billion yuan (£ 1.36 billion) will be invested in the project.

The eight-time winners of CSL Evergrande are the only Chinese club to twice win the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Champions League.

The CSL 2020 season was scheduled to start on February 22, but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.