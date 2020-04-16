GoPro reduces global workforce by 20%

CALIFORNIAGoPro Inc has announced a $ 100 million reduction to 2020 operating expenses, including a more than 20% reduction in the workforce, and plans to further reduce non-staff operating expenses to $ 250 million in 2021.

"GoPro's global distribution network has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led us to transition to a more efficient and profitable direct-to-consumer business over the course of this year," said Nicholas Woodman. , founder and CEO of GoPro. .

In 2019, GoPro's direct business, through GoPro.com, attracted an average of seven million unique visitors each month and generated more than 20% of revenue in the main European markets and almost 20% in the US. USA

GoPro will continue to sell to selected leading retailers in key regions where consumers prefer to shop offline or indirectly. However, the company will focus primarily on direct consumer sales to drive growth in regions where GoPro.com already enjoys a strong market share.

To lead the company's direct growth initiatives to the consumer, he has appointed Aimée Lapic as digital director. Ms. Lapic most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for Pandora, and previously at Banana Republic, where she was Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of BananaRepublic.com.

