GoPro reduces 20 percent of the workforce after being hit by a pandemic

GoPro has laid off more than 20 percent of its workforce, more than 200 employees, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced. The move is part of an attempt to cut operating expenses by $ 100 million a year, in addition to another $ 250 million in non-staff expense reductions planned for 2021. GoPro added that its founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman, did not You will receive a salary payment for the rest of the year, and that the company will shift more toward a direct-to-consumer sales model in the future.

The restructuring occurs when GoPro has started to recover after its unfortunate move in the drone market. Launched in late 2016 after several delays, the GoPro Karma was a basic drone that didn't impress, and GoPro ended up giving up the drone business just over a year later. Last year, there were signs that the company had shaken off the pain of the move following the success of Hero 7.

GoPro says it sold 700,000 cameras in the first quarter and expects its 2020 product and service roadmap to be unaffected by operational cuts, according to Bloomberg.