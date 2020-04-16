Google will add a Zoom-like gallery view to Meet and allow Meet users to take Gmail calls

Google plans to add a Zoom-like gallery view to its business and education-focused Meet video conferencing service and allow users to take calls directly from Gmail, said Google Suite general manager and vice president of G Suite, Javier Soltero. Reuters In an interview. The additions come amid Meet's huge growth as families, students, and workers use the service while at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next gallery view will allow users to display up to 16 meeting participants in one frame, according to Reuters. That functionality will come later this month, said Single. The Zoom gallery view, by contrast, allows you to view thumbnails of up to 49 people on one screen, if you have a CPU powerful enough to display them all.

Meet Gmail's new integration sounds similar to starting a video call with Hangouts

The new Meet integration with Gmail sounds like it allows Meet users to initiate or answer a call directly from their Gmail window, similar to how you can initiate or answer calls using Hangouts, the chat and video conferencing application focused on Google consumer, in Gmail. The feature will begin rolling out to G Suite customers today on the web and to mobile devices at a later date, according to Google. The edge.

"With more and more people working and learning from home, we want to make connecting easier and keep things moving," Google said in a statement to The edge. With Meet in Gmail, you can easily start or join a meeting in seconds. Our goal is to help you keep up with the flow of the day, seamlessly switching between email and video meetings, whatever form of communication you need. "

Google is also adding Meet's ability to improve video quality in low light conditions and filter out background noise while on a call, according to Reuters. Those features will also be added later this month, Reuters reports.

Google said last week that Meet was adding more than 2 million users per day. Meet has added more daily users than any other Google service since January, according to Reuters. A recent spike in Meet's growth added 60 percent more users than the previous day, said Single. Reuters.

Last Thursday, Google extended free access to some advanced Meet features until September 30; Previously, that free access was scheduled to end on July 1.