Golf aims to lead the return of professional sports with PGA Tour event in June on CBS – Deadline

As they shake hands and debate over the way forward for big-money college and professional sports during the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Tour says it is "very confident" in its new plan to return in mid-June without fans. .

Tour officials announced Thursday that they plan to hold the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, on June 11-14. CBS will televise the annual tournament at the Colonial Country Club, which was originally scheduled for May.

In March, just before the coronavirus disrupted everyday life in the US. USA And sending the economy reeling, the Tour announced a nine-year rights agreement to continue coverage on ViacomCBS, ESPN, NBC, and other media platforms. While the greatest angst in sports during Covid-19 centers on the NBA, NFL, and other top-tier leagues, golf is a reliable draw. Thanks to the victory and return of the Tiger Woods Masters, among other stories, the sport generated solid ratings in 2019.

Along with the new date for the Texas event, the PGA also updated its schedule for the rest of 2020. Fans will not be allowed to attend the first four tournaments, which according to the tour will help observe patterns of social alienation. Officials acknowledged the uncertainty of the operating environment and the many logistical challenges, including meeting health and safety requirements and facing the limits of international travel.

Andy Pazder, the Tournament and Competition Chief Officer for the tour, said during a conference call that golf officials are "very confident" that the tournament can go as planned. Thirteen other dates were also updated on Thursday, including the PGA Championship in August and the Tour Championship in September. The Major Leagues, including the US Open. USA And the Masters are also planning to play in the fall as well, but they are not under the auspices of the PGA Tour.

"There are many things that can positively happen in those additional three weeks with this delay, and that was, I think, what prompted us," Pazder said of the decision to move on. "I am not going to say in this call that I have a certainty of 110%, but we are very sure that we will be able to play that second week of June." he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the public face of the medical research establishment during the pandemic, expressed his unconditional support on Wednesday for the resumption of sports without fans.

Advances in testing, he said, gave officials a sense that they might work again. "It gives us confidence that we will be able to develop a robust testing protocol that mitigates risk as much as possible," he said. "We know that there will also be new developments for the next eight weeks before we resume play."

At least 25 Tour players and 35 caddies live outside of the US. USA, Tour officials said, which means they may have limited ability to travel.