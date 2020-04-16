Glass Preps Quarantine Dating Podcast and TV Eyes Adaptation – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Glass Entertainment Group, the producer of CNN Lincoln: An American President and HGTV Frozen in time with Maureen McCormick, is launching a quarantine-themed dating podcast that it hopes can be adapted for television.

The company is launching Dating diaries: quarantine confessions, which will tell stories of how millennials and Generation Z are dealing with the blockade from a dating perspective.

The podcast, which will launch on April 22, includes stories like Kate, who breaks the quarantine protocol to see the boy she started dating because she didn't want to ruin the urge and Reno, who refuses to stop seeing women because he fears having no sex other than the risk of the virus.

The show is hosted by Glass executives Andrea Gunning and Ben Fetterman, who was the executive producer for Glass and Wondery. Facing: O.J. Simpson podcast, which was hosted by Ron Goldman's sister Kim. That program has garnered more than 7 million downloads since it launched in June 2019.

Glass Entertainment Group CEO Nancy Glass is also in the process of presenting the idea to broadcasters as the networks reflect on programs that can be produced remotely.

"A life with one person may be too much, but the weeks without anyone are excruciating," Glass said. "That is one of the lessons that we have learned Dating diaries. The idea of ​​dating may seem unimportant right now, but for single people living alone, this crisis brings an additional layer of frustration. They long for attention, connection and sex. In this podcast, we talk to singles trying to figure out how to find happiness or at least one connection during quarantine. The resulting podcast is fun, impactful and moving. "

Gunning added: "For singles, we are all concerned about getting sick and protecting our extended families. But on the other hand, we are starving to be around just 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We are still excited about the next text and we fear the next rejection. All while realizing that the world is completely inverted. "