Gareth Evans and Joe Cole attend Zoom party for "Gangs of London" – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: From writers' rooms to board meetings and Friday night cocktails, the world of virtual meetings has exploded during the coronavirus crash. Here's one that could be the first in the industry: Last night, the cast and crew of the upcoming Sky series London Gangs They gathered to toast the show before TX on April 23.

A total of 261 people showed up for the private screening and the Zoom party, hosted by producers of Pulse Films, many of them dressed in tuxedos and dresses and drinking champagne to celebrate the occasion. Those on the line included creator Gareth Evans, directors Corin Hardy and Xavier Gens, stars Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu and Lucian Msamati, and HBO's SVP Films Bob Conte.

Following speeches by Evans, Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa from Pulse, HBO's lead writer Claire Wilson and Conte, a community viewing of the second episode of the crime series was made via a private video link, followed by a virtual party. The event also raised money for charities (see below).

Hardy, who directed three eps, including the one that was screened yesterday, said Deadline Just a few weeks ago, invitations were sent out for the premiere of the cast and crew of the show, which would take place in a central London cinema. After the closure of the UK and the closure of all theaters made any kind of physical gathering impossible, the team had to re-plan.

"I guess for a while I felt lucky to have finished the show just in time, and I duly accepted that we couldn't complete the incredible effort of the cast and crew with any kind of celebration," Hardy said. And then Pulse Films producer Thomas Benski had an idea late last week to do a (the first?) Online-style projection & # 39; watch-a-long & # 39 ;, giving everyone involved the opportunity to witness the fruits of their work & # 39; together & # 39 ;. It was surreal, happy and unique in the times in which we are all. ”

"It was crucial for me that we felt connected right now, to mark the launch of a program that we all work so hard at and to raise money for those most affected in our industry right now," said Benski, revealing that the La The company has decided to donate a tender to the UK Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19, which is benefiting independent industry workers whose livelihoods are being disrupted by the pandemic, on behalf of each attendee, which equals $ 3,200 (£ 2,610).

"As the numbers increased to the cast and the 200-person team with people dressed in tuxes, with accessories, sports wigs and lifting glasses, it felt very emotional," Wilson told us. "In a way, it was better than bothering in one place because you could really see the faces of all the people who make a gigantic television show like this possible."

“We had people in different countries, different settings, there were children running, but he felt very honest and very human, that was the point. It was also very funny to see how strangely familiar it felt in a "real" premiere, since we all share anecdotes; I really remembered the bond we created during the conduct of our program, "added Benski.

London Gangs, which chronicles crime families at war in the UK capital, launches all nine episodes on Sky Atlantic on April 23 in the UK and will debut on HBO Cinemax in the US. USA later in the year.

With large-scale meetings unlikely to be allowed anytime soon, the business continues to invent new ways to keep things moving.