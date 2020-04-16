Home Entertainment Garcelle Beauvais of RHOBH explains why she decided to join the show

Garcelle Beauvais made history by becoming the first black cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The season premiere aired on Wednesday night, and Garcelle spoke to E! News about why he decided to join the program.

"First of all, I've been a fan of the show. Obviously I've been friends with Denise [Richards] for over 20 years, friends with [Lisa] Rinna for a long time too. So being a fan and then when it came up, I thought immediately … My team said, 'Oh, let's move on,' and I said, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute! Let me sit on this for a minute.' I thought, you know what, why not do something out of the box, right? "she shared.

