Fyre Festival founders Billy McFarland want early release from prison amid coronavirus

Billy McFarland, the man who became a household name after going to prison to defraud people with millions of dollars for his mega scam, Fyre Festival, is asking a judge to release him from prison before the outbreak of coronavirus.

His attorneys argued that McFarland has several pre-existing health conditions, including asthma, allergies, and heart problems. They said the scammer would prove to be serious health risks if he contracted COVID-19 in prison.

They also referenced the release of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine to show precedent. The rapper was released early from prison after his lawyers argued that his "severe asthma,quot; put him at risk.

McFarland is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Elkton, Maryland for wire fraud. Thirty-six inmates and 26 staff members have tested positive for the virus, and six people have died.

He was ordered to pay $ 26 million in restitution to his victims.