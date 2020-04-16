Fox & Caffeine Team On Live Animation Domination Re-Cap Series Organized by Andy Richter – Deadline

Fox Entertainment has partnered with the Caffeine social media platform on the Anidom Beyond Show, a live, interactive program dedicated to Fox's Dominical Animation Domination comedy block. Hosted by Conan partner Andy Richter, Anidom Beyond Show will premiere this Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Caffeine (caf.tv/AnimationOnFox), and will run for five weeks until the end of this broadcast season.

The hour-long show will feature episode episodes and guest interviews, including creators, producers, writers, and actors from the Fox animated series. The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob Burgers, Bless the Deer, Duncanville and more. The show will also include real-time interaction between fans, Richter, and their guests regarding Caffeine's UI platform.

"I love animation, and I love working in animation doing cartoon voices. And now with this wrap-up show, I plan to become the Barbara Walters of animation talk shows, ”said Richter.

"We are excited to join forces with caffeine in this new series," said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. "Animation Domination enjoys one of television's most loyal fans, with its cultural influence that goes far beyond the linear world and delves into the digital universe. With Andy at the helm, the Anidom Beyond Show It will further extend our brand's legacy by introducing it to a new legion of fans in a fun and innovative way. "

"Animation Domination fans are incredibly committed to every aspect of every show and Caffeine provides them with a way to participate in a new interactive format," said Ben Keighran, founder and CEO of Caffeine. "About him Anidom Beyond Show fans can hang out with their friends, learn the details behind the scenes, and ask Andy and his guests the questions they've always wanted to ask but never could. "

the Anidom Beyond Show It will be remotely co-produced by Caffeine Studios and Fox Entertainment, with Caffeine overseeing the series' physical production. It will be available exclusively in caffeine for 24 hours, after which it will be published on Fox Now and Fox.com.