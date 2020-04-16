Former Kew Media executive Jonathan Ford launches Abacus Media Rights – Deadline

Jonathan Ford, former executive vice president of sales for Kew Media Distribution, has launched his own distribution company Abacus Media Rights.

Ford left Kew Media Distribution before collapsing earlier this year after months of financial mismanagement at its parent company, the Canadian company Kew Media Group.

It has established Abacus with the backing of investment vehicle Amcomri Media Group, which already owns 101 Films, a film distribution company that served Kew Media Distribution with a liquidation petition after it had financial difficulties.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Amcomri said Abacus Media Rights has "a substantial line of financing" to support the acquisitions, and that it has already obtained its first list of programs.

These include the upcoming BBC and HBO modern medicine documentary Superbug, which is made by Leaving Neverland the company of producer Dan Reed, Amos Pictures. CBC drama series Trickster, made by ex-Kew Media Group company Sienna Films, is also among its launch titles.

Amcomri President Paul McGowan will serve on the Abacus Media Rights board, while Ford also hired Anton Romalijski (director of sales), Lesley Whittock (director of marketing and acquisitions) and Claire Hoskin (director of business affairs) to join your team.

Ford said: “This is a competitive industry and I wanted to establish a company that is rational and innovative, an open and fully transparent organization. With a respected and experienced team working alongside me, and backed by Amcomri, we look forward to working with large production companies, building strong partnerships, and launching ourselves into the content market with an essential vision. "