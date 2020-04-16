Former Canadian defender Andrei Markov retires

After a long and successful 25-year career, former Montreal Canadiens defender Andrei Markov hung up his skates, according to Sport-Express's Igor Eronko.

Markov spent the past three years in the KHL after leaving the Canadiens at the end of the 2016-17 season. He made 23 regular-season appearances for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl this season and played in all six games of his first-round loss in the Gagarin Cup playoffs; the KHL was then shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His decision to withdraw comes after Lokomotiv reportedly chose not to extend his contract.

Andrei Markov calls it a run for his agent. 990 NHL games in #GoHabsGo the uniform is twice NHL All-Star, 2 times Russian Super League champion, Gagarin Cup champion, world championship gold medalist. A whole career – Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) April 16, 2020

The Russian was a stalwart on Montreal's blue line for 16 seasons, playing in 990 games, the sixth-most in franchise history. As an assistant captain in his past three years, he finished with 572 points (119 goals, 453 assists) and ranks sixth in assists of all time for the famous franchise.

Markov told the Montreal Gazette last summer that he hoped to end his career with the team, but an offer never materialized.

"What happened at that time happened," he said. “I always loved the team, I loved this city and I always will. But, like I said, what happened that time … this is life, you know. "

His career accolades include being named twice to the All-Star team in the NHL (2008 and 2009) and the KHL (2013 and 2018), as well as winning the KHL Gargarin Cup with Ak Bars Kazan in 2018.

Internationally, he won silver (1998) and bronze (1997) medals for Russia at the IIHF World Junior Championships and two bronze medals at the IIHF World Championships (2005, 2007) before finally winning a gold medal in 2008.