For the foreseeable future, the UK Parliament may meet in cyberspace

LONDON – In 1858, during what became known as the Great Stink, work was limited by a strong odor of sewage from the adjacent River Thames. During World War II, the threat of German bombers forced the evacuation to a nearby building.
Now, the British Parliament is embarking on another temporary retreat from its centennial home, this time into cyberspace.
After a weeks-long absence, lawmakers are eager to return to work to hold a government with broad emergency powers accountable for criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, few places are less suitable for social distancing than a 19th-century wood-paneled debate chamber, where lawmakers routinely squeeze into overcrowded benches to secure a seat.
Thus, a fight to make history is underway by turning an old institution into a virtual one, with a decision perhaps as early as Thursday.
"It is unprecedented that Parliament does not sit in the chamber or meet collectively in an alternative location," said Ruth Fox, director of the Hansard Society, a research organization focused on Parliament and co-author of a report on holding a virtual legislature.
For some, that may not happen soon, because many lawmakers felt sidelined when the hospitalization of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who contracted the virus, left a power vacuum at the heart of the British government. Now Convalescing in the field residence of Prime Minister Checkers, Johnson has delegated his duties to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
Ministers also hold daily press conferences, while lawmakers have few similar opportunities to raise concerns they may have about the shortage of basic equipment, such as face masks and body gowns, in hospitals and residences.
"In this time of national emergency, we need a functioning Parliament to hold ministers accountable for their response to the coronavirus," said Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party. "There are too many questions that have gone unanswered."
Caroline Lucas, a Green Party legislator, argued that, given the available technology, the only thing missing was political will. And Alastair Campbell, once a close aide to former Prime Minister Tony Blair, published an exhortation on Twitter to bring Parliament back, using a slight expletive to underscore his impatience.
The lack of a visible parliamentary presence is even more jarring after a period when British lawmakers caught global attention as they debated how to leave the European Union.
Parliament was such a focal point of opposition that Johnson attempted to suspend sessions for five weeks during the Brexit crisis, only to be reprimanded by the Supreme Court. The impasse over Britain's withdrawal from the European Union was finally broken when Johnson won a large majority in the December general election.
But connecting online isn't easy for an institution so deeply rooted in tradition that casting a vote requires lawmakers to pass through a narrow lobby where their names are engraved by officials in formal attire.
Paradoxically, the job of facilitating one of the greatest revolutions in the functioning of Parliament rests largely with the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, a man whose gestures are so outdated that they have been dubbed "the honorable member 18th century. "
Some lawmakers are concerned about the very idea of a virtual Parliament. "The House of Commons met when air strikes occurred in the war," David Davis, a former cabinet minister, told The Observer newspaper. "I think it needs to be reconstituted, even if it means that members of Parliament are tested every day."
But that would send a strange signal to the public, given that members of Parliament hail from across the country and the government is unlikely to want to encourage travel soon, especially for large gatherings.
As for the House of Lords, the second unelected chamber, many of its members are former politicians who are at high risk due to their age: The average was 70 in 2019.
Some select committees have already used the technology to hold hearings virtually, proving that telecommuting is possible despite the reliable lack of Wi-Fi, background noise, and the inevitable failure of some participants to silence their microphones.
However, expanding this to the entire House of Commons chamber, which has 650 members, poses more problems.
One possibility is that the speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, sits in splendid isolation on camera, moderating the proceedings via a video link.
Alternatively, Mr. Hoyle could be accompanied by a government minister and a political opponent, and lawmakers would use a messaging system to intervene in the debate and ask questions.
"I recognize the urgent need for new arrangements and I will do my best to ensure that the House has an opportunity to make a decision on this matter as soon as possible," Mr. Hoyle said in a statement.
Lawmakers should be able to participate in the Prime Minister's Questions, the scandalous weekly sessions where the head of government sometimes answers hostile questions, and other matters by video, with the procedures broadcast live, he added.
Longer-term challenges are likely to include how to manage legislation and whether to introduce digital voting. The Hansard Society report co-authored by Ms. Fox notes that there are voting apps with verification options to ensure security, although she said she thought lawmakers would be wary of any permanent changes that lessen the need to visit Parliament in person.
For the immediate future, the hope is that an agreement can be reached across party lines on Thursday, allowing the rules to be changed without the need for a vote with at least 40 lawmakers present. If there is consensus, Ms. Fox said, it would be possible to follow a plan.
So if Parliament resumes next week as scheduled, it is likely to be an empty and booming imitation of the normally boisterous chamber.
In preparation for the new digital dawn, lawmakers may want to take tips on how to look better online from Jeremy Vine, a prominent broadcaster, who noted on Twitter that "viewers spend three seconds looking at your face, then they look deep inside for something more interesting."
