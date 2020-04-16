For the foreseeable future, the UK Parliament may meet in cyberspace

LONDON – In 1858, during what became known as the Great Stink, work was limited by a strong odor of sewage from the adjacent River Thames. During World War II, the threat of German bombers forced the evacuation to a nearby building.

Now, the British Parliament is embarking on another temporary retreat from its centennial home, this time into cyberspace.

After a weeks-long absence, lawmakers are eager to return to work to hold a government with broad emergency powers accountable for criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, few places are less suitable for social distancing than a 19th-century wood-paneled debate chamber, where lawmakers routinely squeeze into overcrowded benches to secure a seat.