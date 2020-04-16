FilmfareLockdownCooking: Varabi Kapoor's Arrabbiata Pasta Recipe

We are all sure to miss our dose of junk food these days. Pizza, curries, ramen, fried chicken … these are things that dreams stay home from. But don't worry, Filmfare Lockdown Cooking is here to offer you some delicious recipes that you can try at home and prepare a stylish meal for you and your family.

So if you're looking for an outlet from all the dal and chawal homemade dishes, Vaani Kapoor's delicious arrabbiata pasta recipe is here to save your day. It's healthy, it's delicious, and it's definitely a recipe to try. So scroll down to find our way to make this Arrabbiata pasta from Chef Vaani.

Ingredients:

Buckwheat pasta

Tomatoes / tomato puree

Chili flakes

Oregano

Mushrooms

Broccoli

Chicken

Salt

Basil

Black pepper

Garlic

Olive oil

HOW TO MAKE ARRABBIATA PASTA

Step 1

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add minced garlic, sauté until the raw smell of garlic is gone. When done, add red chili flakes to the pan and sauté for a few seconds

Step 2

Now, add the tomato puree to the pan, mix well, and season with salt and black pepper as desired. Increase the flame to high and mix once more. When the specks of oil start to appear next to the sides of the pan, turn off the flame. The mash is ready.

Step 3

Add dried oregano, broccoli, mushrooms, or vegetables as desired to the mashed sauce. Meanwhile, take a deep, nonstick skillet over medium heat and add hot water to it. Add a little salt and bring the water to a boil. After boiling, add the penne paste to the pan and cook until just done. Turn off the burner when done and strain the pasta.

Stage 4

Add the pasta to the sauce and mix well. Cook for a while until the sauce covers the pasta well. You can also add chicken salami to it. When done, transfer the pasta to a serving plate and garnish with red chili and oregano flakes and serve hot.