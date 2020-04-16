Filmfare Recommends: Recent Bollywood Movies Based On Real-Life Events

Reality is said to be stranger than fiction. Therefore, our recent filmmakers have been looking for newspaper headline inspiration and turning it into extravagance of several million rupees. Movies like Uri, Airlift, or Raid may be fictional accounts of actual events, but they do succeed in giving insight into what really happened to viewers. These massive versions may not be objectively correct, but they carry emotional weight. We are confident that once this blockade ends, there will be a series of movies set during the quarantine period. Here's a list of the best movies inspired by real-life events to help ease your boredom during this lockdown.

Uri: the surgical blow

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina

On September 18, 2016, four armed militants carried out a fedayeen attack on an Indian army base near the city of Uri. Nineteen soldiers from the Indian army were killed. On September 29, eleven days after the Uri attack, the Indian army carried out surgical attacks on suspected militants in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Many terrorist launch platforms within the POK border were claimed to have been destroyed. And around 35-50 militants were killed in the raid. Uri: The Surgical Strike offers a fictionalized version of events. Vicky Kaushal and his specially trained command team cross the border both by helicopter and on foot. They successfully infiltrate and not only destroy a series of terrorist camps, but also manage to kill those primarily responsible for the Uri attack. The story is high in emotional connection. You can see the personal side of a professional soldier and you can relate to the sacrifices he makes while serving his country. Vicky Kaushal performed moderately as a soldier full of patriotic fervor, keeping a cool head to view the dangerous mission.

Casa Batla (2019)

Director: Nikhil Advani.

Cast: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma

John Abraham plays DCP Sanjay Kumar, who is leading the encounter against terrorists suspected of having been hiding inside Batla House. He successfully completes them, but it is later suspected that he was a doctor at a shot encounter. How he struggles to clear his name forms the crux of the film. The film is based on the infamous Batla House case that took place on September 19, 2008. Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, a dating specialist, lost his life in the line of duty. Later, on January 26, 2009, he was awarded the highest military award in peacetime India, the Ashoka Chakra. Several human rights groups alleged that the police carried out a false meeting, but the National Human Rights Commission, as well as the judiciary, later released the police charges. Various political parties tried to gain political miles from the whole affair. Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (changed to Sanjay in the movie) is a real person and one of the most decorated policemen in the country, winner of nine presidential medals. The film attempts to portray how the police are pressured from all sides while dealing with high-profile cases. He has also pointed out how the ghettoization of a certain community has hindered the work of the police.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani

India has always portrayed itself as a nation rooted for peace rather than war. Despite testing a nuclear bomb in 1974, he apparently abandoned his weapons program under international pressure and allegedly concentrated on using nuclear energy by peaceful means. In 1995, US spy satellites caught on camera preparations for another nuclear test, and India was highly condemned by the international community. Americans, in particular, were tough on India. The test was kept cold, but under the radar, the army and a group of scientists were developing a plan to avoid satellite detection. Parmanu is a fictional account of his journey. John's character Ashwath is shown to be an honest IAS officer whose infallible plan was neglected by the powers in 1995. Three years later, the government clandestinely approaches to rework his plan and how he executes it with the help of his chosen team forms the crux of the film. The film has minor flaws and loose ends, but is overlooked due to its emotional impact. India really shone through time and you want to keep that hope, fragile though it is, that we can do wonders if we unite as a nation.

Raid (2018)

Director: Rajkumar Gupta

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D & # 39; Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Pushpa Joshi

On 16 July 1981, IT officials reportedly raided the home of an MLA businessman and congressman Sardar Inder Singh in Kanpur. 90 experienced officers under the leadership of then-Lucknow Income Tax Commissioner Sharda Prasad Pandey carried out the longest IT raid on record. About 200 police personnel were said to be present there for the safety of IT officials. Ajay Devgn plays Amay Patnaik, a tax official known for his integrity. He is strict with the rules and is someone who has been transferred more times than he cares to count. They publish it in Lucknow and fate brings him the biggest anonymous tip of his life on a platter. It is so hot that it could topple the empire of the great local politician, Rameshwar Singh (Saurabh Shukla), affectionately known as Rajaji. He acts on his instincts and makes sure he has a cast iron box before making his move. Initially he was frustrated in his efforts, but later his source comes true even in the midst of chaos and he is able to perform his duties to the fullest, bringing the longest journey of an era IT raid into the process. The film was praised for its showdown scenes between Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla.

The Ghazi Attack (1917)

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu, Rahul Singh

Satyadev Kancharana

During the 1971 war, Pakistan reportedly deployed its best PNS Ghazi submarine to destroy India's INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. To trick the submarine, the Indian navy sent an old ship, INS Rajput as bait to trick Ghazi. Rajput pretended to be Vikrant, who sailed to safety. Officials abroad, Vikrant, are said to have established depth charges by sighting the submarine. Another version says that he was unable to successfully evade the mine; He himself had floated as a trap for Vikrant and fell when his torpedo caught fire. However, the film offers a radically different version of events. It shows that an S21-class Indian submarine, commanded initially by Captain Ranvijay Singh (Kay Kay Menon) and later by Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma (Rana Daggubati), has been sent to spy on Ghazi. Singh wants to attack him and his first mission narrowly fails. Ghazi is alerted to their presence and there is an underwater chase of cats and mice where both sides try to reach the top. Despite the fact that his submarine suffered severe damage, Arjun eventually guides him to victory.

Airlift (2016)

Director: Raja Krishna Menon

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi, Inaamulhaq

Mathunny Mathews (popularly known as Toyota Sunny), was the mastermind behind the evacuation of Indian citizens from Kuwait in 1990. He negotiated a plan with Iraqi carriers, Indian authorities, and the UN to move all Indians to Amman through from Baghdad and in refugee camps on buses. This meant 60 people per bus, around 200 buses, and 10 bus trips over 1,200 km each way; It was a logistical marvel but luckily it was completed without any major setbacks. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays Ranjit Katyal, a Kuwaiti businessman with friends in high places. He considers himself more Kuwaiti than Indian, and the film follows his internal journey as he deals with the problem of driving a safe passage not only for his immediate family but also for the thousands stranded there due to the war. Nimrat plays his wife, Amrita, someone who is tired of the lifestyle of her husband's tycoon and someone who comes to love him again when she witnesses the changes within him. The gritty recreation of the war zone, most of the film was shot in the UAE and certain areas were recreated to look like the 90s in Kuwait, it is the highlight of the film. The scenes of the crowd, as well as those of assault and arson, seem real.