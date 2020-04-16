Federal government inaction could hamper technology response to pandemic

Most of the days in this column I try to present you with a great story about the intersection of technology and democracy, but as I read today's news I find that I cannot draw any real lessons for you. Instead, I see some groups of stories that are worth reading and thinking about. We'll see.

The big story of the week remains the plans (tentative, premature) to start reopening society as states manage to flatten the curve for COVID-19 infections. I've already linked Ed Yong's masterpiece in The atlantic Here once this week, but if you're new to the subject, that's where it would start. It's the framework around everything else you'll read about what big tech companies are doing in response to the pandemic, from sophisticated contact-finding solutions to traditional philanthropy.

The most important thing to remove from that piece, as well as from many others I have read this week, is that there is no coordinated federal plan to handle the next phase of the crisis. Instead, we have a president who says he wants to end the blockades as soon as possible, despite not having the authority to do so, and groups of governors on both coasts pledge to work together to manage the process at the regional level. It seems likely that this will cause a little chaos, working against efforts to contain new outbreaks and undermining well-intentioned technology initiatives that are now leaking.

And we cannot blame all this on politics: even epidemiologists disagree on the best way to go. Here is Kai Kupferschmidt at Science:

What is the exit strategy? "We have made it to the liferaft," says epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH). "But I am not very clear how we will get to the shore." As they search for a way forward, governments around the world must triangulate the health of their citizens, the freedoms of their populations, and economic constraints. Could schools be reopened? Restaurants? Bars? Can people return to their offices? "How to relax the confinement is not something in which there is a scientific consensus," says Caroline Buckee, an epidemiologist at HSPH. Most researchers agree that the reopening of society will be a long journey, marked by trial and error. "It will have to be something we have to take small steps with," says Megan Coffee, an infectious disease researcher at New York University.

This uncertainty has enormous implications for public health and the eventual recovery of the economy. And in the short term, it raises questions about how effective the Apple / Google collaboration will be in following up on contacts, as my colleague Nicole Wetsman explores in The edge today:

The pandemic is moving at unprecedented speed, and public health experts are rushing to build the tools they believe could help control it. "It's kind of flying the plane while still building it," says Dhillon. Any automated contact tracking program would have to be carefully monitored to see how well it helps to contain COVID-19, how people are interacting with it, and whether it is targeting more people than would actually be at risk from an exposure. Whatever the bottom line of systems, they must be introduced alongside public health infrastructure to ensure they have the greatest possible impact. "The tools cannot be used in isolation," says Liu. "You need to make sure you have the policies in place to support them."

It seems likely that we have those policies in place in California. But with President Trump framing the recovery as a partisan battle against Democratic governors, and people protesting the stay-at-home orders already hitting the streets of Michigan, it's hard to imagine an environment in which a national response will emerge. coherent.

A good question for the tech giants right now is: What would they build in response to the pandemic if they knew there would never be a coordinated federal response? Are your interventions resistant to partisan warfare? They may be?

* * *

Least concern: Is Amazon getting stronger during the pandemic or weaker?

On the stronger side, the United States suddenly relies heavily on Amazon's deliveries. A large number of local retail businesses may not survive in the coming months, putting Amazon in an even stronger position to dominate e-commerce once the pandemic subsides. Jason Del Rey wrote about this possibility on Friday in Recode:

And then there is Amazon, which already accounted for almost 40 percent of all online retail sales in the US. That is about eight times more than its next competitor, Walmart. Before the pandemic, the US e-commerce industry. USA It only represented between 10 and 15 percent of general retail trade. Now, that percentage seems likely to grow, configuring Amazon to have a greater advantage over most other retailers, including Walmart. With millions of Americans ordered to stay home, Amazon is now, more than ever, a lifeline for the essentials for millions of people rather than a convenient option to shop online. Consumer spending on Amazon increased 35 percent from the same period last year, according to estimates by Facteus, a company that analyzes more than 30 million daily payment card transactions to provide information on consumer spending to retailers and financial institutions. The labor figures also reflect the growth of the company; Amazon has hired 80,000 new workers in the past few weeks alone.

This strikes me as a fairly tight case that Amazon will emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. At the same time, have you noticed how much of the company is in disarray? Every day brings a new story of unrest, illness, or even the death of COVID-related workers 19. Workers involved in organizing efforts have been fired in what they describe as retaliation. (Amazon denies being fired for reporting.) On Wednesday, France ordered the company to close its six warehouses in the country for several days to better assess the risk of contagion among its workforce there.

It is clear that these issues have had a significant effect on the quality of Amazon's services during this time, as you may have noticed from the delays of several weeks in receiving shipments of "non-essential,quot; items and the almost impossible task of ordering. grocery delivery. . (The company is currently adding new customers looking for grocery deliveries to a waiting list.)

I hope all of those problems are resolved in time, particularly as the company recruits the tens of thousands of new workers it plans to hire. But I wonder how the company's reputation for exploiting its workforce will haunt it when the United States reopens. There are already a large number of Americans who will not shop at Walmart for work. I imagine that Amazon will find itself in a similar place among the richest and most informed consumers, assuming that those consumers have good alternatives to buy.

* * *

Finally: Zoom is an amazing tool at the moment. But while it is equal to many tasks, it is not ideal for almost any of them.

Women at Zoom business meetings discover that it may be impossible to talk to men.

People who come out on Zoom find that the tag makes it extremely difficult to know when to hang up.

Zoom partygoers stare blankly at the screen wondering if or when to speak.

I don't blame Zoom for not creating software to address these and other shortcomings of video chat-based socialization. But it sure would be great if someone else did.

The live interface!

Yesterday we announced that the next edition of our Live interface The series will introduce me in a (live) conversation with Sarah Frier, author of No filter: the internal history of Instagram. The event takes place on April 21 at 5:30 p.m. PT, and you can register here. It is free, but you must confirm your attendance, and in less than a day, thanks to you, we reached more than 50 percent of our capacity. If you want to join, confirm your attendance today!

Pandemic

⭐ Truly, he Google The sister company that launched a COVID-19 testing and evaluation program last month, told US lawmakers that its user data will not be used for commercial purposes or sold to third parties. But he also admitted that his evaluation site does not comply with the HIPAA privacy rule. Here's Hugh Langley at Business Insider:

"Verily has focused on protecting the security and privacy of personal health information since the start of its COVID-19 Referral Program," the company wrote. “With respect to its COVID-19 Baseline Program, Verily is not acting as a covered entity or business partner as defined by HIPAA. As the Program expands, we will continue to prioritize the protection of individual health data. However, in the future if we participate in a program where we become a covered entity or if we are required to sign a BAA, we will take all appropriate steps to ensure HIPAA compliance. "

Google is delaying hiring for the rest of the year. It is the most drastic action the company has taken since the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect its advertising business several weeks ago. (Mark Bergen / Bloomberg)

The fear and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus is causing people to judge and embarrass others on social media, even when they are doing their best to stay safe and protect those around them. (Anne Helen Petersen / BuzzFeed)

Conspiracy theories about the origins of the new coronavirus are sparking attacks against Muslims in India. The Muslim community is being falsely accused of carrying out a malicious campaign to spread Covid-19 to the Hindu majority. (Hannah Ellis-Petersen and Shaikh Azizur Rahman / The Guardian)

A long-running Iranian influence operation has returned to social media to blame the United States for COVID-19 and praise China's response to the virus. (Graphika)

Tik Tok It has become a family affair as the children are left home due to the COVID-19 quarantine. Those who used to collaborate with other creators are now forcing their parents to make videos. (Taylor Lorenz / The New York Times)

People pay to enter Focus nightclubs, where DJs broadcast live virtual sets and participants dance in their living rooms. (Michelle Lhooq / Bloomberg)

Party It has seen 50 million subscriptions in the last month, as people are left at home due to COVID-19. Previously popular with teens, the app allows people to video chat and play. (Kurt Wagner / Bloomberg)

The pandemic shows us that teens are not addicted to social media: they are addicted to socializing with friends. And most are going crazy trying to live completely online. (danah boyd / OneZero)

Virus tracker

Total cases in the US USA: At least 606,800

Total deaths in the US USA: More than 25,000

Cases reported in California: 25,703

Cases reported in New York: 202,208

Cases reported in New Jersey: 68,824

Cases reported in Massachusetts: 28,163

Cases reported in Michigan: 26,844

Data of The New York Times.

Ruler

⭐ The Pentagon inspector general was unable to definitively determine if the White House interfered with the acquisition process for the JEDI contract because senior Defense Department officials were prohibited from answering verbal questions on the matter. Amazon He sued the Defense Department last year, alleging that the Pentagon made several mistakes in its evaluation of the offers. Here it is Political Jacqueline Feldscher:

Trump has repeatedly inserted himself into the JEDI review process in a way that presidents traditionally do not. In July, Trump said he would ask the Pentagon "to examine it closely to see what's going on,quot; because he heard complaints about the review process from companies and lawmakers. Soon after, the Pentagon suspended the award of a contract so that Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who had recently accepted the job, could review allegations that Amazon had unfairly received a lead for the contract.

Mashable successfully convinced a New York judge that he legitimately used an image found in Instagram. The photographer sued for copyright infringement after her photo was used without her consent. The judge ruled that he gave up the photo's exclusive rights when he created his account and made it public. (Eriq Gardner / Hollywood reporter)

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a new lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly continuing to violate state laws governing political ad disclosure. It is the second time that Ferguson has sued Facebook for his handling of political ads.

Industry

Hackers are selling two Focus vulnerabilities that would allow someone to hack users and spy on their calls. The flaws are currently present in Zoom clients for Windows and MacOS. (Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Vice)

A new application called Pragli He wants to make video conferencing more inclusive by using avatars to indicate if co-workers are at his desk, away, in a meeting, in the area while listening to Spotify, or are simply ending the day. (Josh Constine / TechCrunch)

Youtube Launched a free tool for small businesses that need an inexpensive way to create video ads, but don't have the technical skills. The company rushed to launch YouTube Video Builder in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person video sessions are no longer an option. (Sarah Perez / TechCrunch)

Things to do

Things to take care of online during quarantine.

Go on a virtual date while still following orders to stay home. Match launched a feature called Vibe Check, which allows people to video chat online and in the Match app.

Learn how to cook something new in these Youtube kitchen channels

XOXO, the best festival on the Internet, has made its complete catalog of main speeches available. I love a lot of these, but Jennifer 8. Lee's talk about grassroots effort to make emoji inclusive is particularly sweet and inspiring.

Those Quibi tweets

BREAKING: Quibi came out of the US Top 60 iPhone. USA And it's an app that simulates cutting colored sand pastels so you can hear the crisp sound that relieves the pain of existing. pic.twitter.com/TRcmpDKjtz – Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) April 15, 2020

talk to us

Send us coordinated federal suggestions, comments, questions, and responses to the pandemic: [email protected] and [email protected]