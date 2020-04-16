facebook: Facebook to inform users that they liked it, that they reacted to the harmful content of COVID-19

Facebook announced on Monday that it will inform millions of its users that they have interacted with COVID-19 damaging claims on its platform, displaying messages on its News Feed in the coming weeks.

People who have liked, reacted, or commented on harmful misinformation about COVID-19 that Facebook has since removed will receive such messages in their News Feed, connecting them to the COVID-19 myths debunked by the World Health Organization ( WHO), the company said. in a sentence.

"We want to connect people who may have interacted with damaging misinformation about the virus to the truth from authoritative sources should they see or hear these claims again from Facebook. People will start seeing these messages in the coming weeks," he said. Guy Rosen, VP Integrity on Facebook.

The company said that in March, it posted warnings in nearly 40 million COVID-19-related posts on Facebook, based on around 4,000 articles from its independent fact-checking partners.

"When people saw those warning labels, 95 percent of the time they didn't see the original content. To date, we've also removed hundreds of thousands of misinformation that could lead to imminent physical harm," said Rosen. Elaborated.

Examples of misinformation on Facebook include damaging claims, such as drinking bleach, curing the virus, and theories like physical distancing is ineffective in preventing the spread of the disease.

Facebook said it has directed more than 2 billion people to WHO resources and other health authorities through its COVID-19 Information Center and pop-ups on Facebook and Instagram with more than 350 million people clicking to get more information.

"Stopping the spread of misinformation and harmful content about COVID-19 in our applications is also vital. That's why we work with more than 60 fact-checking organizations that review and rate content in more than 50 languages ​​across the globe. the world, "said Rosen.

The company recently announced the first round of recipients of our $ 1 million grant program in association with the International Data Verification Network.

"We have awarded grants to 13 fact-checking organizations worldwide to support projects in Italy, Spain, Colombia, India, the Republic of the Congo and other nations. We will announce additional recipients in the coming weeks," Rosen reported.

