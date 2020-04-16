Facebook cancellation events with 50 or more attendees until June 2021 – Deadline

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company will not hold real-life meetings for more than a year, and has encouraged its staff to continue working from home during the pandemic.

Zuckerberg posted today that all of Facebook's planned physical events with 50 or more attendees were canceled through June 2021, but that some virtual events would be possible.

"As we began to think about what it will be like to reopen the partnership, I wanted to provide an update on how we plan our teams on Facebook," Zuckerberg wrote. "The bottom line is: We are slowing down our plans to return to the office to prioritize helping the rest of our community and the local economy get back to work."

Facebook's headquarters is in Menlo Park, California. The company has had a stay-at-home order since March 19. California has banned the reopening until widespread testing is available statewide, along with a tracking system. President Trump's coronavirus task force has left state governors to determine the safest path to reopening.

Zuckerberg said that only essential employees, such as the "small percentage of our critical employees who cannot work remotely, such as content reviewers working on fighting terrorism or preventing suicide and self-harm, and engineers who they work on complex hardware, "they must work from home.