F-15E Eagle Fighters undergo critical electronic warfare tests – Defense Blog

The US Air Force USA It has reported that its fleet of F-15E Eagle fighter jets is undergoing critical electronic warfare testing at the Benefield Anechoic Facility (BAF) at Edwards Air Force Base, California. A testing phase started recently and is currently underway.

This F-15E is equipped with the Eagle Passive / Active Survival and Warning System (EPAWSS). EPAWSS is an integrated digital avionics system designed to protect the F-15E Eagle against enemy air defense systems, said Jon Danner, Division F-15 Division Test Manager at the Force Lifecycle Management Center Air.

"The Air Force is modernizing its F-15 fleet with the EPAWSS, which is capable of detecting, identifying, denying, degrading, disrupting, and defeating modern and emerging threat systems in controversial environments," said Danner.

The test is a collaborative effort between the Office of the F-15 System Program (SPO) at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio, Test Squadron 96 of the Test Wing at Eglin AFB in Florida, Test Squadron number 472 from the 412th Electronic Warfare Group of the 412th Test Wing in the 712th Electronic Warfare Group. Edwards and contractors, Boeing and BAE Systems.

Danner explained that the current electronic warfare self-protection suite on the F-15E Eagle uses 1970's analog technology designed for combat operations in environments defended by radar-based ground and air threats from the 1980s.

Today's emerging threat environment is much more diverse, complex, and adaptable. Also, aging technology is becoming more difficult and expensive to endure, Danner added.

The EPAWSS leverages today's computing, receiving and transmitting technologies to provide a faster, smarter response to threats and better actionable information for the pilot, said Ed Sabat, Project Development Leader and Director of Civil Operations for the Squadron. Testing 772.

The first of multiple testing phases at the BAF was completed in April 2019. Ongoing tests are required to collect data to establish integration of EPAWSS radar and missile warning capabilities and the electronic counter measures the ECM in the F-15E platform, added Sabat

In addition, testing must establish and provide verification of RF (radio frequency) interoperability and compatibility between the EPAWSS, AN / APG-82 radar, and various existing avionics at the system level installed on the aircraft as it would fly compared to a laboratory system, "said Sabat. Systems must coexist, communicate and operate without interfering with each other.

The EPAWSS is designed to provide indication, type, and position of ground RF threats, as well as to withstand aerial threats with the situational awareness necessary to avoid, attack, or deny the threat. EPAWSS defends against RF and IR threat systems that detect or acquire accurate target information prior to threat attack, complicating and / or denying an enemy threat target solution. The system counteracts threats through its set of components with electro-optical and RF techniques.

The BAF plays an integral role in testing the EW capabilities of the DoD fleet. The BAF at Edwards is the largest known RF anechoic chamber and allows aircraft avionics and EW systems to operate as they would in flight.

"It allows a safe environment where modern and complex systems of today can be tested with the air vehicle in a & # 39; laboratory & # 39; essentially instrumented where you can & # 39; fly & # 39; the system of arms while collecting the required data with optimal real-time feedback, "Sabat said.

The testing capabilities available at the BAF allow system engineers and test engineers to take this significant step in the DoD test process prior to flight testing. It is a profitable ground test phase where a large amount of data is collected, while it would not be possible or prohibitive in flight.

Additionally, for the SPO and engineers entering the flight test, there are fewer unknowns that result in increased flight test productivity. The BAF test complements the flight test to provide better-tested weapon systems to the Warfighter.

BAF capabilities include a set of simulators and emulators to provide signal types such as EW, CNI, data links, radar, and radar returns. This is provided along with extensive RF collection and monitoring systems along with the various laboratory tools from clients that can be hosted at the BAF, Sabat explained.

After this current iteration of the EPAWSS tests, more tests are planned until the system is shipped to the F-15 fleet for the warrior.