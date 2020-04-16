EXAM: How much do you know about the Wisden Cricketers Almanac? The | Cricket News





Wisden's Cricket Players Almanac is the bible of sport

The Wisden Cricket Players Almanac is an institution.

Published annually, the yellow reference book is eaten by cricket fans.

The 2020 edition was released earlier this month with Jos Buttler's removal of Martin Guptill to win the World Cup for England in Lord & # 39; s gracing the cover and Ben Stokes ending the captain's three-year reign of India Virat Kohli to be named cricket leader.

To celebrate the launch of the latest Wisden, Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has compiled a questionnaire about the famous book over the years.

I am warning you, it is difficult, but do a questionnaire below and tell us how you are doing. @SkyCricket.