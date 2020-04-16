Ex-Endemol Shine and Zodiak Execs launch producer – Deadline

Gaspard de Chavagnac, former head of Zodiak Media France, and former Endemol Shine Group chief international operations officer Marina Williams team up with former Zodiak CEO Marc Antoine d’Halluin to launch Asacha Media Group.

Chavagnac and Williams and the founding partners and joint CEOs of the new company, while d & # 39; Halluin is the third founding partner and will serve as Asacha's non-executive vice president. He remains the CEO of the Middle East free satellite network MBC Group.

Asacha will be supported by investments from funds managed by the American company Oaktree Capital Management and will be based in Paris, France. It will focus on movies and television with non-English scripts, but will also develop and produce reality shows, documentaries, and children's content.

As part of its launch, Asacha has taken minority stakes in three companies: Italian scripted firm Picomedia, Italian reality and children's producer Stand By Me, and Mintee Studio, a French producer founded by de Chavagnac. Stand By Me founder Simona Ercolani will remain in charge of the producer, but will also become Asacha's creative creative director of entertainment, facts and kids. Combined, the three companies have revenues of around € 50M ($ 54M).

Asacha said it is "currently in negotiations" to acquire other companies and will seek to partner with producers through joint ventures and seed funding. It will also seek to exploit ad-hoc content investment opportunities.

De Chavagnac said: "Asacha Media Group's goal is to become an international leader in content creation and production with Oaktree's financial support and business development expertise."

Williams added: “Asacha Media Group is building a powerful cross-border association of closely aligned talents, who will share a stake in the overall business. This model provides us with the experience and geographic reach necessary to deliver world-class content to a variety of international platforms. "