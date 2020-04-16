Erica Mena shows off her torn body after pregnancy in a tight outfit and tells fans what helped her get back to normal

Erica Mena showed off her body after pregnancy these days, and she also made sure to tell her fans what exactly she used that helped her regain her snatched body. Take a look at Erica's flat tummy in this fitted outfit.

‘I just got these @flattummyco shakes to help me get back to normal after my pregnancy! They're loaded with 20 grams of protein, 22 vitamins and nutrients, and 50 fruits and vegetables, making them the perfect post-workout shake. Right now they have Buy 1 Get 1 Free … go buy some before the sale ends, "Erica wrote in her post.

Someone else said, "I just appreciate the fact that you didn't mention a 'setback' !!!! Healthy and happy ❤️ 'and another follower said," You look so good, hun👍. I had a baby 5 months ago and I'm not even trying to go back. You give me the motivation to try "your girl,quot;.

Someone else asked, "How much weight did you gain during your pregnancy?" And another follower has this curiosity: "DO they REALLY WORK or is it just for promotion?" I just don't have money to lose during this difficult time, so I'm curious. "

Another Instagram installer said: ‘Will this work for me even if my baby is 5 years old? I'm so ready to get rid of my stomach, "and someone else posted this message:" Omg @iamerica_mena, you look amazing, it doesn't even seem like you recently gave birth. "

Not long ago, Erica showed her IG fans and fans what she's doing to keep fit at home as she distances herself.

She and Safaree have both been working hard at home these days as the gym is probably closed due to the pandemic.

She has spent her time at home with her family during this global crisis and has also been advising her fans and followers to do the same.



