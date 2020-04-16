Erica Dixon enters a fancy quarantine lunch date in new TikTok video and there's a twist

It seems like Erica Dixon is finding new ways to stay entertained during periods of self-isolation and stay home, as the 35-year-old recently shared a new TikTok video, in which she offered fans a brief glimpse of her. life under quarantine.

At the beginning of the recording, the reality TV star could be seen doing some exercises with the help of a chair at home, before he gets tired of it, while the camera changes to another scene, where Dixon is sitting with their twin babies. .

However, in the end, the talent of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta She could be seen getting dressed and walking out her front door, as she made her way to the table and chair set outside, where she had prepared some food and a bottle of wine in advance.

The celebrity is delighted to see what's on the table, and happily sits down and drinks the bottle of wine.

In the caption for her post, Dixon explains that she was quite bored and, as a result, went to eat "literally,quot;.

The video clip quickly caught the attention of Dixon's massive fandom, and thousands of people enjoyed the footage.

Many fans flocked to the comment section to express their joy at the post and admiration for Lil Scrappy's baby mom. One user wrote: "You are so beautiful, I always admired you."

Another commenter stated, “Erica, every time I look at Emanii, Eryss and Embrii, I remember how much God loves you! I had to bless you with those three blessings! And God has rewarded your faithfulness to Him because he is pleased with the way you regularly thank him, and if you think he is blessing you now, get ready for the overflow! Pray for me to give you space to accept everything! 😘 "

A third person revealed, "The girl you made went out to lunch." This follower shared: "Yes, sister, this outfit and the food."

A fifth comment said, "I'm here for lunch and wine. 😩❤️😍 God bless you."

Some were really impressed with Dixon's idea of ​​eating out of his home. Emani Richardson's mother is very creative with her content.



