Elizabeth Warren just made Joe Biden's vice president election even more difficult with this comment.

Senator Elizabeth Warren not only endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, but would gladly agree to be his running mate.

The 2020 presidential race is in full swing now that Biden has claimed the nomination, and he's looking for a vice president who can get him votes and take on President Donald Trump.

This week, the Massachusetts state Democrat did an interview in which she said that if Biden asked her to be his running mate, she would happily take the high-profile job.

Speaking to Rachel Maddow of MSNBC, Warren confessed that he would say yes to Biden. The comments come only hours after Warren officially endorsed Biden for president.

He praised his former main opponent in a video and explained: “Biden is very different; He is the type of man who has human empathy. He is a man who has a good heart, and that is what we need in a leader: someone who is stable, who is prepared, but who ultimately cares not only for himself, but for everyone. That is what will help us to overcome this crisis, that is what will help us to rebuild this country. "

In this time of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restore Americans' faith in good and effective government, and I have seen Joe Biden help rebuild our nation. Today I am proud to endorse @Joe Biden as president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee – Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Warren went on to say, “Empathy matters. And, in this time of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restore Americans' faith in good and effective government. In this time of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restore Americans' faith in good and effective government. Joe Biden has spent most of his life in public service. He knows that a government with integrity, competence and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. "

He added: "And we cannot allow Donald Trump to continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of all Americans." When you disagree, he will listen, not only listen, but actually listen to you. And treat you with respect, no matter where you come from. And he has shown throughout this campaign that when new facts come up or a good discussion comes, he is not too afraid or too proud to be persuaded. "

Maddow: "If (Biden) asked you to be his career partner, would you say yes?" Warren: "Yes,quot;.

pic.twitter.com/xuMsgPWlGc – philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 16, 2020

Warren also stated, "That is why I am proud to endorse Joe Biden as President of the United States."

Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama have endorsed Biden.

Ad

Senator Kamala Harris and former Georgia Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams are vying for the vice president position.



Post views:

0 0