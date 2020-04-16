Eddie Pepperell facing the harsh realities that could exist when golf returns | Golf News

"This will bring us all closer together. These times will bring out the best in people. Hopefully we will learn a lot and that is an exciting challenge."







Eddie Pepperell agrees that European Tour players will face "serious pay cuts," but he is excited about the possibility of a congested schedule once golf returns.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tour CEO Keith Pelley had e-mailed all professional members warning them of a "radically different,quot; perspective on the European Tour when golf is all clear to return after the coronavirus pandemic.

The email described the probability of reducing prize funds, the possibility of two tournaments per week being played, and many events that have significant infrastructure reductions.

Pepperell agreed that the highest-earning golfers should be willing to accept salary cuts similar to those of professional footballers, and remains confident that the European Tour can be rebuilt after a long period of inactivity.

Eddie Pepperell is set to take a & # 39; serious pay cut & # 39;

"Obviously selfishly I hope things are going well," Pepperell said. Sky Sports News. "I suspect they won't be. I suspect we will have to take a serious pay cut. But if golfers and footballers and those who earn more have to take a 30 to 50 percent pay cut, this is not a disaster.

"I do have concerns. I am not naturally the most optimistic person in the world, but I can see a scenario where the European Tour comes out of this well, with some legs to stand on. The Circuit and its sponsors can survive a long way as they did 10 years ago.

"I just hope that the people, small businesses, and people who have really taken the risk in recent years to make something of their lives come out on the other side of this. Big business can always survive, but my brother is a golf pro. and I know that you will face difficulties. "

But Pepperell is not optimistic that the Ryder Cup can continue as scheduled in late September, which could be good for his chances of debuting in the contest.

Two years ago, he was close to being part of Thomas Bjorn's team in Paris, and said that his goal was to be part of the 2020 team, but his form in the last year has seen him descend in the world ranking, however, with only one top 10. Since July.

"If it is postponed, it theoretically gives me more opportunities to join the team," he added. "From what I heard, the Ryder Cup 2022 (in Italy) is not going to budge, so it would be interesting to have consecutive years of the Ryder Cup."

"I can't see how they can keep the qualification process the same, theoretically, just one major race before the Ryder Cup that will count. I can't see how Padraig Harrington will want to keep the same system, he's going to have to change the way he chooses. .

Pepperell doubts if the Ryder Cup can continue this year

"Maybe in September, when things are clearing up, we look forward to something like the Ryder Cup. It could come at a brilliant time and I know Whistling Straits is just amazing, so it will be a great Ryder Cup. There."

Quarantine questions

The PGA Tour is expected to announce soon that they will return to action in mid-June, with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial starting June 11, a prospect described as "apparently optimistic and unrealistic,quot; by Pepperell, who, however I think he will be preparing at TPC Harding Park for the PGA Championship in August.

"We are still a long way from August. I could see what was happening, but perhaps without crowds," he said. "The problem is how international the field is. You are going to have Asian, South American or African players who may be under severe travel restrictions, so how fair is it? Personally, I would go if it is considered safe to do so." "

But Pepperell wouldn't be so willing to endure a period of quarantine before the tournament, adding: "I'm not in such a rush to go back to golf that I would be willing to quarantine in a hotel for a while a week earlier. That would change the game for me. "

Pepperell would welcome multiple events on the European Tour in the same location

And the two-time European Tour winner insisted he would favor multiple tournaments in the same week, as suggested in Pelley's email, with potentially four tournaments in a row in the UK.

"It would be great," he said. "If someone were to tell me now that, in September, we are going to play 15 events before Christmas, a crisis that would be something to look forward to.

"I've been quite fussy and fussy in terms of the places I've traveled to, frankly because I haven't enjoyed going to certain countries and they have given me the luxury of not having to. That could be taken out of my hands a bit and that is not bad.

"This will bring us all closer together. Right now it will bring out the best in people. Hopefully we learn a lot and it will be an exciting challenge."