Dundalk happy with job resurface | Racing News

The resurfacing work is reported to be going well at Dundalk, Ireland's only all-weather track.

Subject to the resumption of racing in Ireland, the next official Dundalk meeting is scheduled for July 12, and the Louth County spot could play a bigger role as the year progresses if the flat season extends.

Dundalk CEO Jim Martin said: "We said we would do it by June 15 and that we are well on target so we can compete on July 12. The one month period before we start competing here again It will give everyone a chance to have a look and have test races with horses galloping on it.

"This is the time of year to do work on all-weather tracks. It is more flexible in the heat and easier to handle. It is also easier to work more days in the light, while if it is wet the wax hardens and it's not that easy to work with. "

The Polytrack opened in Dundalk in 2007, and the recovery work done in August last year was well received.

Martin said: "We put 54 tons of fiber on the surface and everyone was very happy, including several experts on tracks for all types of weather. We had a record number of runners per race after work, and when you see Aidan (O & # 39 ; Brien) comes to gallop Group One horses and Derby winners, speaks for himself. "

A decision had already been made to replace the surface prior to reclamation work, and Martin hopes that more use of Dundalk can be made in the future.

He said: "We have 38 games in the year and we are the least used all-weather track in the world.

"If we had very wet weather later in the year, from October through December, and the grass courts became very soft, you could see many trainers say why we don't run three times a week in Dundalk to give horses a chance to to run ".

Ten closed-door meetings were held in Ireland last month before races were suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, with two of those meetings in Dundalk.

Martin said: "The meetings we held behind closed doors went very well. We had cleaners to clean everything before and during the races. People kept their social distance and everyone took protocols very seriously."

"It is very difficult to see 30,000 people in Galway in late July, but it is the same for all sports. The numbers will have to be restricted as long as this situation continues."

"It would be great to get back to normal, but right now competing again is the first step. We missed one meeting in March and four in April, so we hope to compete again for our match on July 12." "