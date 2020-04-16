Dummy has Anna Kendrick and a sex doll taking over the world

Anna KendrickIs the new best friend a sex doll? Insurance! That is the premise of Fool, a new Quibi series starring and produced by Kendrick.

Fool she follows an aspiring writer (Kendrick) who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll. Then the two take over the world together. Seriously. The comedy was created by Cody Heller and is inspired by Heller's life with Dan Harmon. Heller wrote the series and serves as an executive producer with Kendrick and the director. Tricia brock. Along with Kendrick, fictional stars Gotham and Terriers star Donal logue and Search party& # 39; s Meredith Hagner.

"I have news for you, darling: we are all sex dolls until we take down patriarchy," says the doll.