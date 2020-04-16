Dummy has Anna Kendrick and a sex doll taking over the world

Quibi
Anna KendrickIs the new best friend a sex doll? Insurance! That is the premise of Fool, a new Quibi series starring and produced by Kendrick.
Fool she follows an aspiring writer (Kendrick) who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll. Then the two take over the world together. Seriously. The comedy was created by Cody Heller and is inspired by Heller's life with Dan Harmon. Heller wrote the series and serves as an executive producer with Kendrick and the director. Tricia brock. Along with Kendrick, fictional stars Gotham and Terriers star Donal logue and Search party& # 39; s Meredith Hagner.
"I have news for you, darling: we are all sex dolls until we take down patriarchy," says the doll.
"That's great, you're a feminist sex doll," says the Kendrick character in the look below.
"A fun-loving sex doll and her human friend taking over the world, I mean, that would be an amazing story," says the sex doll in the Dummy trailer.
Fool arrives in Quibi on Monday April 20. Quibi, a new streaming service designed for mobile viewing on the go, debuted on April 6 with a variety of shows like the new Indicated with Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, Dismantled with Tituss Burgess and Most dangerous game with Liam Hemsworth. Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen, Darren Criss, Zac Efron, a new Legends of the Hidden Temple and a new E! The news series are all on the new streaming platform. Each installment is shorter than the average TV episode, generally recording in 10 minutes or less.
