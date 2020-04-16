Drama Comes for Trevor in Bachelor: Hear Your Promotion From Heart

Raise your hand if you're surprised Trevor is the one bringing the drama The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart.

None? So thought.

ME! News has an exclusive promo for the new Monday episode of the Bachelor spin-off, and poor Jamie's dreams are fading. But of course people in this franchise should learn to stop saying things like "I can't see anything going wrong."

In Monday's episode, a new girl named Natascha arrives at the house and is friends with Trevor's ex. She has some questions for Trev, namely, "The lie and the deception, did it happen?" Jamie ends up crying, but somehow it seems like this could be good news for Ryan, the boy Jamie had a date with in episode one who then didn't get his rose, but did get a rose from Rudi after his brief adventure with Matt ended badly.