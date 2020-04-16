Donald Trump says the initial return of sports will & # 39; be made for television & # 39;

President Donald Trump said Thursday that sports will likely resume at first in empty stadiums, "just like the old days, made for television." Then there will come partially filled places with fans observing social distancing, and then finally full stadiums and arenas.

However, Trump did not say when the games would resume. All of North America's top professional leagues have stopped playing amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, and individual orders for home stay and social distancing remain in effect.

Trump on sports: "Depending on the area, you will have large areas of the country where this has been totally eradicated. You will be able to have those sands full …" It does not take into account people traveling from areas without a flattened curve. pic.twitter.com/HxBnUf7IN3 – Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 16, 2020

The White House key person in response to the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, laid out a possible scenario to restart on Wednesday, and said in a Snapchat interview that the entire program of a sport could be played in a place with no viewers. Athletes would need to be tested for the virus frequently.

Fauci was more circumspect during the White House daily coronavirus press conference on Thursday, but said there was a way for sports to get back into action, somehow, within the parameters of a three-phase set of federal guidelines for that states reopen. released on Thursday.

Leagues have been exploring reboots in empty spots and in neutral spots. MLB, for example, is considering playing in spring training complexes in Arizona and Florida.

Trump has turned to high-profile team owners like Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, and Mark Cuban to sit on an advisory committee on restarting U.S. economic activity. The president also speaks regularly with league commissioners, most recently on Wednesday.

Commissioners of FBS conferences on college football spoke to Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. CBSSports.com reported that commissioners told Pence that games will not resume until students can return to campus.

Trump referred to Alabama football Thursday when asked about how he will look "normal,quot; in a post-coronavirus sports world.

The seating capacity of Bryant-Denny Stadium is 101,821.