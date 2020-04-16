Dom Bess fell in love with cricket before England's test retreat | Cricket News

















We step into the mind of an off-spinner while chatting with Graeme Swann and Bess on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Dom Bess, who is not involved in the England spinning, says he fell in love with cricket for a time between his Test debut at age 20 in 2018 and his successful retirement to the team in South Africa during the winter.

Bess played two tests against Pakistan in the first part of 2018 as cover for Moeen Ali, who was absent at the IPL, and the injured Jack Leach.

Wicketless in his Lord's debut, although he hit a half-century with the bat, Bess took three wickets in the second Test at Headingley before returning to the Somerset ranks.

He has since talked about his mental health issues, but triumphantly returned to the Test of England fold in his 3-1 series win over South Africa, where he claimed eight wickets in two Tests, including a first inning of five at Port Elizabeth.

"Yeah, I fell a little bit in love (with cricket)," Bess said in the latest 'Block' podcast. from Sky Cricket: listen in the player below or downloading in Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

"Arriving in September, it was quite an interesting time because we (Somerset) were chasing the title. Leachy was not round because he was playing in the ashes; I was the main spinner and it was a fun time."

"I have struggled with my mental health for the past few years and that certainly came at a cost. I did not enjoy it at all.

"I took five weeks off after the season, went to Croatia and enjoyed being 22 years old, and after that I came back with great motivation."

"That breathing space alone was excellent for my cricket and so crucial to what happened in South Africa."

"I'm very lucky who I have around here, with characters like Marcus Trescothick, Leachy, Steve Davies. They've all been through different things."

"Having them close, but also your best teammates away from cricket, who have no idea, is very important."

Reflecting on a "crazy winter," which saw Bess suddenly suspended from a spin development program in India to replace Leach again, the affiliate said he learned from his first experience with England.

"It certainly (exceeded all expectations)," Bess added. "I was going to India, I was going to work hard there, trying to improve a little bit more; being drawn to South Africa was the best thing for me."

Bess has played four tests for England since her debut against Pakistan in 2018

"I didn't expect to do anything other than run the drinks for 10 days, but what happened to Leachy opened the door a little.

"It was unexpected again. Like my debut.

"It was great for me. Having a finish in Cape Town was really nice and then going on and doing what I did in Port Elizabeth gave me even more confidence that I can take wickets, convert tickets and put the team in a winning position.

"With two more years under my belt, looking back on some of the balls I played in the Pakistan series, I really could see the change."

Bess (center) was part of an exciting young English core for the team in South Africa

"Everyone talks about it being a kind of side spinner, so for the past two years, I've been trying to get up and get past the ball a lot more."

"But having more experience, learning to manage my emotions, was also the most important thing.

"He was also trying to be a little bit smarter with the way he did things, how he was looking to get people out, set up the right fields, etc. I think he was certainly better equipped to go to South Africa."

Joining Bess on the podcast, another off-spinner from England, and her growing idol, Graeme Swann delivered some motivating words.

Swann, with 60 trial caps and 255 wickets to his name, the seventh most than a bowler from England, said much of the game was about & # 39; bluff & # 39 ;.

Graeme Swann is one of the most successful spinners in England, with 255 wickets in 60 trials.

"What I used to do; and I know it may sound strange to people, I dressed fully in my England kit before a big day and used to go to the bathroom at Lord & # 39; s, The Oval or wherever and talk to myself , "Swann said.

"You will be the man of the party, the whole country will call you by your name." He would keep saying it until he believed it.

"And when you do that, you convince yourself that you want it. I want to be the man of the match; I want to beat Jimmy Anderson in five wickets; I want that bit of jealousy."

"I would until I came out of the locker room like I had a great team chat from Bobby Robson, feeling like 'I'm going to crush this'."

"Of course, I look back and there are many times I did that and yet I played like a drain. But if you put yourself in that mindset you immediately think of taking wickets instead of just landing the ball in the right place,quot; .

"The Test Cricket game is a bluffer game. I always put my glasses on because I had hay fever, but also because I was hiding my eyes."

South African hitter Jacques Kallis was a hitter who was not fooled by Graeme Swann's tricks

"I would hit the ball and try to look as safe as possible. I took that away from Shane Warne. He would just stand there looking like the naughtiest man in the world; & # 39; I know something you don't know & # 39 ;.

"Ninety percent of hitters, especially as you get more wickets, will start playing as the bowler instead of the ball.

"The only guy who never fell in love with him was Jacques Kallis. He just stood there, dead, playing every ball on its merits, no matter how much you puffed up your chest. He looked like he was looking 50 yards over your head, he could never shake it.

"Take every negative comment, which could go wrong, take it out of the equation and you will see the pressure just go away."