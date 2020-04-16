Dog The bounty hunter has a new girlfriend who is not Moon Angell: his daughter defends him from those who say he betrayed Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter understandably took the passing of his wife Beth Chapman hard. However, he is moving forward in his love life.

Lyssa posted a photo of her father with Francie Frane along with a caption that said, "How cute are these two ?!"

Instantly, the haters went to the comment section to criticize Duane for moving so fast.

"Wow, that was fast … I guess she has 5,000 kids for a reason," said one.

"He could have waited at least a year, OMG, to show some respect for his beautiful wife," added another.

This commenter said, ‘I mean … Wow, I'm just saddened by Beth. I know everyone has to keep going and be happy, but when my dad was killed 24 years ago, my mom STILL hasn't moved on. She is happy single with her grandchildren. She still loves my dad to this day. Idk, maybe everyone is different, my heart aches for Beth. "

Dog's other daughter stepped in to defend him from the rude comments: ‘Everyone who judges my father should pray that they never have to lose their loved one and be judged for trying to fill the void. Your opinion is invalid My mother would have wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let my dad live in peace. "

This occurs after Beth succumbed to her battle with cancer last year.

Soon after, the family friend and Beth's former assistant moved into the couple's home and discarded their former boss's clothes.

She was criticized by the public for trying to replace Beth and taking advantage of the grieving man.

After a strange public proposal, the two broke up and said they were just friends. Dog admitted that if she were willing, she would be more than friends.

What do you think about Dog's new relationship? It is too early?



