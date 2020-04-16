DJI’s Mavic Air 2 could arrive soon, and these leaks reveal a lot about it.

Drone company DJI released the $ 799 Mavic Air compact in January 2018, and The edgeVjeran Pavic thought it was a great drone, although not the best option for serious photography and video work. More than two years after the release of Mavic Air, it seems that DJI is about to release a suitable sequel in the form of Mavic Air 2.

The first clue that something might be released soon is that DJI has scheduled an event for Monday, April 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The company scoffed at the event on Twitter. earlier this week:

It seems likely that the event is for the DJI Mavic Air 2, as the alleged photos of the drone, as well as what appears to be the drone's quick start manual, have appeared through Anatel, Brazil's telecommunications standards supervisor , which is similar to the USA. USA Federal Communications Commission (through DroneDJ)

You can see what the Mavic Air 2 would look like in this gallery of photos, which reportedly come from Anatel's presentations, which were originally published by the Brazilian drone site. DroneFriendly (Discover the Mavic Air 2 name on the drone's arm!):



Grid view













Here is a photo of the original Mavic Air, by comparison it seems that the Mavic Air 2 could look very different.

Photo by Tyler Pina / The Verge

And in this close-up shot of what appears to be the Mavic 2's power supply, you can see that the drone could have a 3500 mAh battery, which would be a nice boost from the 2375 mAh battery in the original Air.

Image: DroneFriendly

Photos of the Mavic Air 2 manual also appeared on ANATEL, according to DroneDJ, and we've compiled images the post shared from that manual in the gallery below.



Grid view













Apparently, a translated version of the manual claims that the drone can capture 4K videos and 48-megapixel photos and achieve "a maximum flight speed of 68.4 km / h and a maximum flight time of 34 minutes," according to DroneDJ. According to DJI, that maximum flight time would be a nice increase from the original Mavic Air, which offered up to 21 minutes of flight time.

And here are some more photos that appear to be from Mavic Air 2, posted On twitter March 10: Give a better idea of ​​how the device can be folded, and show what the drone driver would look like:

The Mavic Air 2 name also appeared in an FCC filing, though that filing currently doesn't have much we can get on the device.