Did Jussie Smollett have a sexual relationship with her suspected attacker?

A new report has emerged alleging that Empire star Jussie Smollett reportedly had a sexual relationship with one of the men who allegedly attacked him during the hate crime hoax.

A source spoke to Page Six, where they claimed that Jussie and Ambimbola "Abel,quot; Osundairo used to connect.

“They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel]. They went to this rich Chicago bathhouse several times and had to show identification. It is known as a bathhouse where many wealthy black gay men spend. There should be a record [of your visits], ”a source told Page Six.

The source also told them that the bathhouse records may be cited in Smollett's upcoming trial on charges of disorderly conduct.

Last year, the Osundairo brothers sued Smollett's lawyers, Tina Glandian and Mark Geragos, for defamation after citing that there was a sexual relationship between Smollett and one of the brothers in an interview with Good Morning America.

Both brothers vehemently deny being gay.