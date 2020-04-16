Home Entertainment Did Jussie Smollett have a sexual relationship with her suspected attacker?

Did Jussie Smollett have a sexual relationship with her suspected attacker?

A new report has emerged alleging that Empire star Jussie Smollett reportedly had a sexual relationship with one of the men who allegedly attacked him during the hate crime hoax.

A source spoke to Page Six, where they claimed that Jussie and Ambimbola "Abel,quot; Osundairo used to connect.

“They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel]. They went to this rich Chicago bathhouse several times and had to show identification. It is known as a bathhouse where many wealthy black gay men spend. There should be a record [of your visits], ”a source told Page Six.

