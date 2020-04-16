Deyjah Harris shows off her impressive culinary skills in new videos: Tiny Harris and T.I. applaud his many talents

Through Instagram, Deyjah Harris has posted a series of photos and videos proving that she is an amazing cook.

Rapper T.I.'s 18-year-old daughter She has been hiding at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she has taken it upon herself to learn how to cook.

The college student showed some delicious nachos, potatoes, penne pasta, and delicious rice and beans. Many applauded Tiny Harris's stepdaughter for being an impeccable chef.

He also took the opportunity to ask his fans to submit requests to be able to cook them and give them recipes.

Deyjah wrote: “I shared this with Twitter, so I also wanted to share it with you 🧚🏼‍♀️. I'm trying to teach me how to cook for when I move in, but comment on a few meals you'd like me to show everyone on my YouTube channel. ▶ ️ "

A fan said to her, "She needs to teach these other girls how to cook." I would love this recipe. I also couldn't tell if they were scallops or potatoes, but they look delicious. "

This sponsor shared, "Omg, you did a fantastic job … I wish I could cook like this,quot; so when does the restaurant open? Define those oreo cheesecake cookies and something with shrimp. "

This follower stated, "Fix a plate, please, damn it, that looks good. She is trying to learn … she seems to already know … I can't relate."

This person stated, "I would have to say that you have not tried it anymore and that you can cook now. These look like the dishes advertised by home chefs. Coming from a chef, you did incredibly well! Keep trying new things and remember that nothing can be mixed! try it. "

Another supporter wrote: "My mouth turned to water is not going to lie. It looks better than many of these other famous foods. That looks great; hopefully your father won't say anything rude or criticize you."

Deyjah has been in the headlines for all the right reasons. He recently addressed mental health in a post saying, "Although it took forever," the mental health video was finally uploaded to YouTube. No matter what challenges you face, no matter where you are in your recovery, no matter how flawed you are, there is nothing that needs to be added or taken away from who you are as a person. You can be happy and prosperous in all aspects of your life and STILL fight. Mental illness does not discriminate. You will never be the exception to recovery, so just remember to treat yourself with love. Eventually each experience will get you exactly where you are meant to be, and it will all make sense. Let's get through this. Again, I don't have all the answers, and I'm just here to illuminate wherever there is darkness and connect with all of you. You're never alone. It's okay if your strength looks different this season. I hope that you all learn to embrace all that comes with you and your being, but above all, as much as some of you say that I inspire you, I hope that your own life inspires you. Thank you very much to anyone who has shown me love and support; is more than appreciated

enjoy "️ ".

Deyjah is moving forward in an interesting way.



