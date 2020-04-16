Deontay Wilder enjoys rematch with Tyson Fury, doesn't see him as champion

Deontay Wilder doesn't see Tyson Fury as a champion despite Britain's convincing triumph in the latest installment of the heavyweight rivalry.

After a controversial draw in his first game in 2018, Fury defeated Wilder by technical knockout in the seventh round in Las Vegas on February 22. A third fight is scheduled later in 2020, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the postponement of sporting events around the world may delay the fight.

Watch classic fights on DAZN again

Although Fury now owns the WBC heavyweight belt, Wilder insists that his opponent is not yet a champion.

"You don't go back, you go forward, and that night, it wasn't me," Wilder said in an interview on the PBC podcast.

"There are many things I cannot say. We can only strengthen ourselves and learn from the situation and improve.

"In my eyes, I don't see Fury as a champion. He's still going. He's not the champion yet. We still have one more fight left."

"Everything that happened happened in the last 15 minutes of the fight. There were a lot of things that happened."

MORE: Joshua Says Fury Exposed Wilder's Weaknesses

"There are many things I don't even want to talk about right now. I'm still reflecting on certain things. And I can't believe what happened, it happened to me at that point in time in my career.

“There will be a time and a place when I get out. Watching the fight, Fury knows it wasn't me. I know it wasn't me. Everyone in boxing knows that that was not the real Deontay Wilder.

"It wasn't there. From the beginning, my whole body and everything. I'm eager to give the world the best of Deontay Wilder."

"I'm not done yet. Everything will be fine. Trust me. This (third fight) is the last straw to fill here, as I see it."

In early April, Fury questioned Wilder's motives for taking the option of a trilogy fight.

"I do not know the personal circumstances of the man, but from what I have seen of these American fighters and athletes, they always live the lifestyle of a rock star, even though they are not rock stars," Fury told talkSPORT.

"They spend a lot of money quickly. Just look at Mike Tyson, he went through a billion dollars. So I'm sure the money side is tempting."

"I don't think it's too tempting to go in there and take an absolute beating like you did before, but you would be tempted by the amount of money you would receive."

"I think that is the reason he is fighting, for the money."