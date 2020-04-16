Denver All-Pro linebacker Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19 – Deadline

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen had tested positive, making him the first active NFL player to publicly acknowledge his status. Previously, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed he was positive, but has since recovered. A Los Angeles shipper has also been reported to test positive and two others have shown symptoms, but those players have not been identified.

Two former NFL players, catcher Orlando McDaniel and kicker Tom Dempsey, died of complications related to the disease.

The NFL Draft is still planned for three remote sessions April 23-25. All public events planned around the Las Vegas draft were canceled. The league has currently banned organized off-season team activities, and there are questions about whether July's training camps and September's regular season will start on time.