Bradley Lamb
His agent, Joby Branion, told the NFL Network about Miller's condition. Miller is expected to issue a statement on Friday, but he was described as being in a good mood and resting at home.

The Broncos released a statement on Miller's diagnosis: "After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19. Von has chosen to publicly share his diagnosis to emphasize that anyone can affected by coronavirus. Von is doing well and is recovering at home with self-isolation. He remains under the care of the team's doctors, who follow all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community. .

Miller has a Hollywood connection. He is partnering with OBB Pictures on a half-hour animated comedy project titled Mars Martians, about the NFL's first expansion team on Mars. Miller will portray the lead role and serve as executive producer on the potential series,

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen had tested positive, making him the first active NFL player to publicly acknowledge his status. Previously, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed he was positive, but has since recovered. A Los Angeles shipper has also been reported to test positive and two others have shown symptoms, but those players have not been identified.

Two former NFL players, catcher Orlando McDaniel and kicker Tom Dempsey, died of complications related to the disease.

The NFL Draft is still planned for three remote sessions April 23-25. All public events planned around the Las Vegas draft were canceled. The league has currently banned organized off-season team activities, and there are questions about whether July's training camps and September's regular season will start on time.

