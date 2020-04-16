Deepika Padukone trolls Ranveer Singh in her latest post

Ranveer Singh's social media is as interesting as it is random. The actor posted a photo of Joe Exotic, photographed by fans, of Tiger King with his face transformed into the man. He captioned the image, "Now who did this?" And his wife and friends had some interesting ideas about the image.

Starting with Arjun Kapoor, who wrote "Casual Day for Baba,quot; to take a look at his wardrobe, but our favorite was Deepika Padukone's comment that made us laugh with joy. Ms. Wifey wrote: "@ranveersingh, what do you find so much fun? That's MOST of the days !!!ðŸ¤ £ ðŸ¤ £ ðŸ¤ £"

Well, no marriage is successful unless you do a little grilling, right?