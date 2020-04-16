Deepak Chopra's New Podcast "Now for Tomorrow" Offers Advice and Hope – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

Launching this morning, the new Deepak Chopra podcast Now for tomorrow It is a kind of departure. While his books and other podcasts tend toward existential discourse, this is especially designed for a world in crisis, for people who need immediate answers, advice, and spiritual support.

Her son Gotham, an Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker who directed and executive produced Kobe Bryant's muse"It's the driving force behind the podcast." Deciding that people needed to access his father's messages in a very direct and instructive way at this time, he worked with Deepak to reduce his philosophical and spiritual teachings to an action plan. The resulting podcast is produced by Magnificent Noise and Religion of Sports, a sports media company co-founded by Gotham, Michael Strahan, and Tom Brady.

Beginning with episodes that address forgiveness and self-confidence, Deepak includes what he calls "homework" in each episode. Counseling may not be Deepak's usual way, as it generally encourages us to look for answers within ourselves, but says he trusted his son's judgment when it came to creating this more practical point of view. "A lot of times I don't agree with him," he says, "but I let him go and then it turns out he's right."

Here, Deepak and Gotham review their relationship over the years, recalling the family's journey to spiritual enlightenment, their father-son confrontations and collaborations, and how it felt to go from being "an average immigrant family" to calling. by Marlon Brando. them at home.

DEEPAK CHOPRA: The day Gotham was born in 1975 he was working in an emergency room. Actually, he was there in the moonlight for $ 5, or sometimes $ 10 an hour, because he was a resident who made $ 200 every two weeks, which wasn't enough to pay the rent, not to mention groceries. My wife called me from what is now part of Brigham Women's Hospital and said, "Congratulations, I want to tell you that you have a son." I wasn't even there for his birth. I was very busy for the first five years of his life, and it was my wife who took care of him mainly.

My wife and I sent Gotham to a children's school and then he was totally fascinated by sports. All he would do would be watch the Celtics or the Bruins or the Patriots. My wife would worry. She said: "He will never make it. He will never have a profession. Will he go to a good university? And I said to him:" One day, you will own a sports team or you will have a great company that will talk about sports. " And that's what happened. I knew it, because it was his passion. He was as passionate about sports as I was about medicine.

I started to get interested in transcendental meditation in 1980, when Gotham was five years old. I was smoking a pack of cigarettes a day. I was drinking heavily on the weekends. I was totally stressed. Then slowly I made that transition. It was very difficult, but I had to do it because I had 30 patients in the hospital, 10 patients in the ICU, 20 patients in an outpatient clinic. I wasn't taking care of myself, so how could I take care of my patients? At the same time, my research was in neuroendocrinology, the study of brain hormones. And remember, in the late 1970s or 1980s, people didn't know as much as they know today about things like serotonin and dopamine and opiates and oxytocin, and for me it was a very exciting time because I could see the connection between our emotions and our biology are only based on our research.

In the mid-1980s, we went to family meditation retreats. We begin to spend quality time together. I cut down on my obsessive work, slept better, and didn't smoke or drink. Also, by then, he was fully trained as a doctor, so he had a reasonable income and practice. And as a practicing doctor, when I saw two patients who saw this pain specialist doctor and got the same treatment and had completely different results, I knew there was something more to healing and medicine. I was taking a risk talking about all this, and I also knew that some of my colleagues were embarrassed by what I was saying. I felt like I could be fired, so in 1993, when I had the opportunity to move to California, where there was more openness, I moved, just because I felt that if I didn't go, I would be fired anyway.

For me, the process of making myself known was somewhat disconcerting. He would pick up the phone and it would be Marlon Brando on the line, or Elizabeth Taylor or whoever. But after a while, you realize that it is not important at all. They are all equally insecure.

I had left India with $ 8 in my pocket and a future I did not know. For me, that was the greatest adventure of my life. So when Gotham said he wanted to be an international reporter for Channel One, we thought that because he was passionate, it would be a great adventure for him. Of course, every adventure carries risks, but in our family, everyone has permission to pursue their passion and move freely as they are. As parents, we never try to discipline our children in our own ways of thinking and behaving. I never believed in that. I think if your son is passionate about tennis and poor in math, you should hire him as a tennis coach and ignore him. Someday I could hire the mathematician to be his accountant.

Gotham had a natural talent for storytelling. When he did something like a war story, you got all the perspectives and you got a very interesting story that was from all sides. And that's essentially what he has done with Religion of Sports. So it is successful, because it is a natural storyteller. A couple of weeks before September 11, Gotham was returning from Pakistan, after interviewing one of the Taliban leaders for the television news channel. He was at the Islamabad airport and was arrested because they found some empty shells in his bag that the Taliban had given him. They put him in a makeshift prison next to the airport. My wife and I were obviously very nervous for his safety and his life, so I called Colin Powell to release him. Then, two weeks later, there was a September 11th, and I think his interview recordings were confiscated by the government.

Sport is a maximum experience. When people have intense spiritual experiences, they lose their sense of personal identity, which is their ego identity. They enter a state of joy and ecstasy. Time slows down, even though people in the stands cheer and make a lot of noise. Athletes will tell you that in those moments they cannot hear any sounds, everything seems to be in slow motion. There is no sense of being personal. There is no resistance, there is no regret from the past. There is only one flow experience. In the early days, when I was talking about spirituality, one of the people I used to talk to was Joe Namath, the great football quarterback. He had taught her to meditate, and he would say that at peak times, he lost all sense of personal identity. He was one with the universe, and everything became silent and in slow motion.

I think Gotham realized very early on that there was a match between the cheerleaders of today and the Greek games of thousands of years ago, and the spiritual practices and all the rituals, music and hymns of all of this. Today's sport, at least for the average white man, is the best spiritual or realistic thing you can have. And I've always argued that golf is a mysterious school for Republicans. It is such an unpredictable game, you have to embrace the mystery, and that is the best experience that a Republican can have with spirituality.

At first I resisted this new podcast, because my life has been a sequential development from being, feeling, reflecting and finally doing. I have never been an action-oriented person. Basically I made a run by blowing the breeze and talking about the summary. And I'm surprised that so many people really relate to that. This may sound like a strange statement, but internally I have always believed that if it is practical, it is useless. You know that life is more about being based on your spirit, feeling love, compassion, joy, equanimity and putting it into practice, reflecting on the meaning of your existence. Finally, if you are going to do something in the world, you must follow that sequence of being, feeling, reflecting and doing. If you practice that, then what you do is automatically and instinctively the right thing and the right answer to every situation as it happens.

Actually, I personally have never been a planner, and that has been a criticism of my work. (It always is) "So what do we do now?" Some people call it deep bulls ** t, some people call it pseudoscience, some people call it not-doing philosophy. It is "What is the practical benefit? What do I do today, today? That is not the way I think.

I have two other podcasts. One is called Infinite potential and so Daily breath. And people still enjoy them. I haven't done any podcasts that say, "Okay, this is your homework for today. And then tomorrow I will give you more homework," which is exactly what Gotham wanted. So, I resisted that, but I said, "Why not try it, and if people benefit, then we will continue with that?" Honestly, it is an experiment. If it works and people enjoy it, I will continue to do so.

For me life is about being, feeling, then reflecting, then doing, but the world only comes from "doing". They have no time to feel, reflect or be at all. Everyone is in a hurry to get somewhere. A long time ago I realized that the only point of arrival is where you are now.

Right now, on a spiritual level, I hope that people will reflect on the meaning of their existence and not take it for granted. Take your existence for granted unless there is a crisis. Right now, everyone faces existential crises, anxiety, panic, stress, and fear of debt. They should have asked all along: Why do we exist and what is the meaning? We are going through a mourning process right now and the duel has stages. But people feel victimized because they think it's just them. The first reaction is victimization. And then anger, then there is frustration, and then there is a feeling of hopelessness. Then there is resignation and finally there is acceptance. As a doctor, I have seen it in patients who are dying. And I see that when they reach the acceptance stage, they are actually at peace. But some people who come out of that stage find meaning and opportunities to ask themselves, "Who am I, what do I want, what is my purpose? Why am I grateful? How can I make a difference? But most people don't do that. I think that now, due to collective existential anxiety, this is an opportunity, at least for those who reflect, to find a new way of being, living, feeling, thinking and doing.

On a practical level, by the way, I'm a professor at the UCSD School of Medicine in the Department of Public Health, and I'm collaborating with the Dean of the Harvard School of Public Health, Michelle Williams, and Rudy Tanzi, who is the head of genetics. neuroscience at Mass General Hospital and (professor of neurology Joseph P. and Rose F. Kennedy) at Harvard, to see how we can minimize the damage that occurs even when you are infected with COVID-19. We are doing our own medical research, looking at the connection between inflammation, stress, and the immune system in those who get sick and those who recover. And we are finding some correlation.

GOTHAM CHOPRA: I am a first generation American, so I am the first member of my family to be born outside of the Indian subcontinent. I think I had a fairly traditional or average immigrant experience. My parents came to this country in the early 1970s. Until my teens, my dad only worked. I don't have many memories of him around. I have no recollection of playing catch with my dad or any of the traditional things you hear because my dad was always working. He was highly motivated and successful. He was the Chief of Staff and all things that come with a high achievement in traditional medicine.

The memories I have of my father, and he will speak openly, I'm sure, about this, is that he drank a lot. He smoked. He worked hard, and I don't mean to say that he played hard, because I don't have many memories of him, but he would come home and his "taking advantage" was having a whiskey or whiskey and smoking. But those are my pre-teen memories of him. After that, things started to change. The catalyst for that was his personal transformation, when I think he got fed up with his lifestyle and knew he was wearing thin. He started going to the Cambridge Transcendental Meditation Center to learn how to meditate, then I think he had such a radical reaction that he quickly accelerated and turned professional for him.

This is all in hindsight, but I think intuitively I knew my father was unhappy, because it was pretty obvious how stressed he was. I think my mother was not happy as a result. My mom then quickly learned to meditate with my dad. She was passionate about that too.

We were part of this Indian community that also quickly became part of this Transcendental Meditation (TM) movement. But honestly, I was a teenager, I didn't care. I had my own life. I was a sports fanatic. I spent most of the time worrying about the Celtics and the Bruins and the Red Sox. It was like, something my dad is doing now. I don't even know if I really knew what it meant.

We were spending a lot of weekends, all of a sudden now, in Cambridge at the TM center, and the good news was, because so many other people started doing it, there were other kids around and we just went out together and played and went for a walk in Cambridge. It was a great place to hang out.

I would say I realized that my father had become a great icon in 1993, when he was in The Oprah Winfrey Show. So, I would be around 18 years old. But even before that, he had started earning the following. On the one hand, we were having dinner with Michael Jackson and seeing Elizabeth Taylor, but on the other hand, I went to a very traditional school for children, mostly Catholics, and it was very rigid. No one really cared that my father was a promising new age celebrity. It was like, hey, can you play ice hockey? Are you on the soccer team? I was able, in a way, to separate those two parts of my life.

The rebellion came after I graduated from university. The first real job I had was with a company called Channel One, a Los Angeles-based news organization at the time. Now I know I was hired because one of the top executives was a fan of my father. It was a news organization broadcasting to teens across the country. It is where Anderson Cooper and Lisa Ling started. So, all these people who today are illustrious reporters. They hired me because I had the goal of softening it or spiritualizing the transmission.

He wanted to do what Anderson and Lisa had done. I wanted to go cover war zones, go to Afghanistan and Pakistan and Columbia and Chechnya. And I did it. That was my form of rebellion. It was as if there was an expectation that I was my father's son and I must be super spiritual. I was 22 years old at the time and wanted to understand why the younger children that I was at war with each other. It was like, No, I don't want to fit into that spiritual thing. But, I will say now that it was actually the most intense spiritual period of my life, because you go to those places and meet these people who are so committed to a cause.

My dad and mom have always been great advocates of doing what you are most passionate about. Contrary to the stereotype of immigrants, especially South Asian immigrant parents, they never pushed me into medicine. They never pushed me into engineering. They pushed me into what I was passionate about. Growing up, my father had wanted to be a journalist and writer. They pushed him into medicine and said it took him this 40-year journey, basically back to what he was passionate about. So, I think he thought: Well, if you know what you're passionate about now, go ahead. Don't do what I did.

In Boston, sport is such an important part of culture. So, I would say that my assimilation as an American occurred through sport. Fenway Park was like this little gem. It was like a pilgrimage. You would literally go on a pilgrimage to this cathedral in the city center to see these baseball and sports gods playing on the sacred ground, as part of the legendary mythology that they never win. The Celts were a dynasty. Old Boston Garden was again, this very sacred place. When my father started to get involved with the TM movement, he used to always say to him, "Hey, everything you've talked about in spiritual tradition, pilgrimages, and community and rituals, exists in sports." You don't have to believe in that. You have to go to the games. You see it. You feel it. Ultimately, that is being a sports fan, sticking to something you have no control over. Law? It is based only on faith.

This spiritual practice has been a part of my life for so long now, I am definitely very supportive of it. I am leaning on that now, I would say, in this period that we are going through. With Kobe, I had a pretty strong relationship, a friendship with him. It wasn't always easy, but that was part of his greatness and brilliance. What's comforting in some ways about Kobe is that his legacy is very much intact, and he gives his wife and daughters something to protect and preserve forever.

I am still very close to my father, and very close to my mother and sister. My wife is also close to my sister. We all constantly communicate with each other. I probably talk to my father two or three times a day. Over the past few weeks, as this whole crisis has hit, I began to notice that, like everyone else, my dad was on everyone else's podcast talking. It's on CNN all the time. The key to my father's lifestyle is that he is constantly traveling and constantly talking to people. Then suddenly, like everyone else, he couldn't do that anymore, he was quarantined like everyone else. He has two other podcasts he has, but they're bigger and evergreen and more existential. And they asked him to do all these other podcasts, and they all asked him: How do I deal with all this anxiety and uncertainty? So I said: Why don't we create a podcast about that? That is very practical. I would say that is the main problem between me and my father. He wants to talk about existential issues and awareness, and I always say, "Yes, great, but I want to reduce my anxiety right now." I'm not concerned with existential problems. How do I get through the day without going crazy?

So that's where the podcast came from. With this new set of circumstances, what can we create now? He is in San Diego, I am here. Our producer is in New York. What can we functionally produce now to help people? This was not so, how can we create something where we can get a big and huge sponsor? This was, how can we be of service? Because this situation is quite stressful. And literally everyone on every spectrum feels the same.

The first episode is about the act of forgiveness. Have you held a grudge for a long time? Well now, right now, you can address that. What practical things can you do to give up on your life? Ideally, we all want to leave this place fresher, newer and with a renewed sense of energy. This is obviously a moment of reflection. Then there is one on self-empowerment. Why am I lacking confidence? Here are some exercises you can do. Are very short. It's seven minutes.

I asked him after he recorded it, "What did you think?" And he said, "Well, it's not exactly about increased awareness and causation and existential problems." But you really need practical things, like self-confidence or forgiveness, and I think people will really like it. I mean, look, he has written 100 books or something. Its most popular is the Seven spiritual laws of successBecause I think that it takes these great existential themes very effectively, but it is also brief, it is easy to read, it is practical.

I think it will probably say the same thing, but we are going crazy. I always try to calm him down, and he always says, "Why do you care about these worldly affairs?" My dad is incredibly successful and very happy. It's almost like what I said about Kobe, I want to help preserve this legacy that he has built and just spread it.

