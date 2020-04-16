Dale Earnhardt Jr. surprises his wife Amy with adorable gender reveal

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said his wife, Amy, surprised him with her recent pregnancy announcement, so she returned the favor Thursday night by revealing the gender of her second child.

Earnhardt, with special help from his 1-year-old daughter Isla, made the reveal with a pair of pink baby shoes, meaning they'll welcome another girl into the family.

This was Dale Jr.'s reaction when Amy revealed that she was pregnant by getting Isla a shirt that said "super awesome sister,quot;. For someone who is used to making decisions in a fraction of a second at over 200 mph, it was a bit slow to understand what it meant. But he certainly seemed happy once he found out:

Isla also seemed quite excited to discover that she was going to be a sister, or should we say, "spectator,quot;.