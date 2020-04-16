Cyntoia Brown Trashes Netflix Documentary & # 39; Unauthorized & # 39;

Netflix is ​​currently promoting a new Cyntoia Brown-Long documentary, but she says it has nothing to do with the upcoming release.

"While I was still incarcerated, a production company that has old footage of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORIZED documentary, to be released soon," she captioned her Instagram post.

"My husband and I were just as surprised as everyone else when we first heard the news because we were not participating in any way. However, I am currently in the process of sharing my story, in the right way, in full detail and in one way that represents and respects the woman that I am today. While I pray that this film highlights the things that are wrong with our justice system, I had nothing to do with this documentary, "he continued.

The documentary, Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, will premiere on Netflix on April 29.

"When I was 16, I did something horrible," she says in the trailer. "I beg you to show me mercy and give me a second chance."