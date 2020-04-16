Cynthia Bailey misses her Glam team – Check out one of the looks her team created

Cynthia Bailey told her fans that she misses her glamor team these days. He also made sure to share a throwback photo and show off an amazing look his team created a while back.

Take a look at their message to their glamor team and the incredible looks they were able to create below.

Love A lot of love to ALL the makeup artists, hair stylists, wardrobe stylists and nail specialists who have helped me be great for the job. I have a new level of appreciation for what they do to make us look and feel amazing. I can't wait to do more magic together. Damn, I miss you all! "#Lovemyglam #ittakesavillage," Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said, "I get it, but I just want to add that you still look great without them," and another follower posted this: "awesome! It's not even strong enough for the beauty that you are."

One commenter wrote, "You've looked fabulous without them, in your case they are just a bonus," and another follower said, "Gorgeous, amazing, and gorgeous strong BLACK WOMAN, wow."

Someone else also praised Cynthia's glamorous team and said, ‘You guys have the best makeup artists! I love the looks on the show! While a commenter also spoke about the lady: "Beautiful. I love you cynthia. Ongoing blessings and happiness to you and your family 👸🏽 ♥ ️ @ cynthiabailey10 @itsmikehill. "

A follower told Cynthia that cy @ cynthiabailey10. Every time I see you represent as such, I think the quarantine is over and you're back on the clock! #Represents #Natural #Model Life ", and another follower praised her:" You are not difficult to beat, darling, you are already beautiful, you are a sister. "

Another sponsor told Cynthia that they are completely on the same page as her: "I feel your pain and appreciation, I can't wait to see my nail technician."

In other news, Cynthia shared a photo of herself alongside Mike Hill as they shop.

Ad

They were showing matching masks, and fans call them pair goals. Some other people criticized them for a specific reason.



Post views:

0 0