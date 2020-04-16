Crucial coronavirus antibody drug may be ready sooner than expected – BGR

South Korea plans to conduct clinical trials for an antibody-based drug COVID-19 later this year, with the goal of having the drug ready next year.

The country estimates that a vaccine will not be ready until the end of 2021 at the earliest, or more likely sometime in 2022.

Other countries have used plasma from survivors of the new coronavirus disease to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

Doctors have been treating COVID-19 with a wide range of therapies, trying to prevent complications and treat symptoms. However, there are no specific medications for the new coronavirus, and that explains why he continues to hear about cures that may work in some patients and fail in others. Medical professionals are conducting various studies to see which drugs have the potential to improve the prognosis of COVID-19, but nothing can move too fast in this regard. Ultimately, vaccines will be the only way to prevent infection and hopefully eradicate the disease, but we will have to wait another 18 months to get them. Before that happens, South Korea could have a COVID-19 drug based on the only type of cure that works right now: antibody treatment.

The immune system creates antibodies that treat each pathogen that enters the body. That explains why some COVID-19 patients don't even experience symptoms – their immune response is so good that the virus is wiped out. Those patients can donate blood plasma containing the antibodies to other patients and make them heal faster. This is the only treatment known to work well at this time for COVID-19, and it is something that can be used for any infectious disease.

However, the whole process is slow. You must find donors that match your patients and you should have an antibody test. In New York, a pilot program is also testing the amount of plasma antibodies. Similar projects have also been used in other countries. In an unusual case of COVID-19 from China, a person who was infectious for 49 days received antibodies and recovered.

Korea wants to develop an antibody-based drug that could be ready by next year. The country will continue to test an antibody-based treatment for COVID-19 within the year, reports The Korea Times. Synthesizing such a drug for treatment with COVID-19 could be a critical development and would help us buy even more time until vaccines are available worldwide.

The report also reveals that Korea collected a large number of blood samples from people infected with the virus and will use them in antibody screening tests later this year. The country also plans to use blood plasma from recovered patients to treat others in the next two to three months. Korea expects a vaccine in late 2021 or 2022.

South Korea has been one of the countries that managed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus by conducting extensive tests and tracing contacts between infected people. The country experienced a sharp increase in cases in mid-February, almost simultaneously with Italy. But South Korea has a COVID-19 case number of 10,613 cases as of Thursday morning compared to more than 165,000 cases in Italy.

