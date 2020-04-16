Cricket Australia to Suspend Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic | Cricket News





Cricket Australia has announced that they are suspending the & # 39; majority & # 39; of your staff

Cricket Australia has announced that the majority of its staff will be exempt from reduced wages until the end of the financial year to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health crisis has halted professional cricket around the world, leaving most boards preparing for major revenue cuts.

"We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally declined, to despise our low-paid people (with the exception of skeleton staff) beginning April 27 …" CA said in a statement.

"We will continue to seek the advice of relevant medical experts and government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible."

Australia was the last in action against New Zealand, playing an ODI behind closed doors before the series was postponed

This year's lucrative Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely, while a cloud is also looming over the men's T20 World Cup in Australia, which is scheduled for October-November.

"Cricket Australia, like all sports organizations, is planning a return to training / game, although no one is sure when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered," CA said.

"We are aware of the impact this will have on Australian cricket and we are working hard to proactively manage it."

The England & Wales Cricket Board last month announced a £ 61 million aid package to help the English game weather the financial impact of the pandemic