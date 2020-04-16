Crazy new glasses could detect people with coronavirus – BGR

The Chinese startup Rokid developed thermal glasses that can be used in detection campaigns for the new coronavirus.

The glasses could be used in public places and businesses once the closure restrictions are loosened to find people who may have a fever, in an attempt to catch COVID-19 patients as soon as possible.

Rokid glasses have been used in China, and the company is discussing partnerships with US hospitals. USA And local municipalities.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

There is no way to easily detect coronavirus infections at this time, and there is no specialized treatment that can help the body get rid of the virus or prevent infection entirely. That is what makes it so dangerous and why social distancing is key right now. Eventually, the world will begin to open up again, but COVID-19 will not be defeated for at least a few years. We will continue to experience localized outbreaks in the future. When that happens, we hope to be more prepared to deal with new cases and contain the spread. Measures to reduce the risk of transmission could include prolonged COVID-19 screening campaigns designed to catch patients from the start. Coronavirus tests to detect antibodies could map the immunity of a community after an episode of COVID-19. Tracking contacts with the help of smartphones could be a way to determine if we have been exposed to infectious people.

Something as simple as wearing masks at all times could help reduce your risk, and public places can use more advanced detection methods for patients with fever. That is a common symptom of COVID-19, but it does not appear in all patients. Still, regular temperature checks may be advisable, and companies are discovering technology tools that can improve the process and ensure the safety of the person who controls the temperature of others. That's where Rokid glasses could help.

The Rokid T1 glasses in the image below use a 12 megapixel camera and an infrared sensor to detect temperatures of up to 200 people from three meters away. The entire process takes about two minutes and could be a quick way to scan crowds at airports, train stations, and other crowded places once social distancing measures are lifted or loosened.

Image Source: Rokid

The T1 also has AR functions, allowing users to save photos and videos with the help of voice commands. The company said TechCrunch it would not upload any data to the cloud. For clients, privacy is very important to them. "The data measurement is stored locally," said Rokid's US director Liang Guan. Privacy will be an integral part of any COVID-19 detection experience that is based on capturing personal data, and any technology company must ensure that the data is not shared with others. That's especially true for China-based startups like Rokid, which could generate additional scrutiny from regulators.

Rokid plans to offer its portable device to US hospitals. USA And local municipalities, but has not disclosed any of those clients. One business partner mentioned is online storekeeper Weee !, who will test the glasses to monitor temperatures for warehouse employees.

Image Source: Rokid

T1 glasses were first deployed in China as they were deployed in response to the new coronavirus threat. However, the company's main focus is AI and AR technology. In China, glasses are worn in national parks, schools, and by authorities examining COVID-19 symptoms. Rokit plans to update the device to take up to four temperature readings simultaneously, which could speed up evaluations in public places.

Image source: Wilfredo Lee / AP / Shutterstock